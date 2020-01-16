The 20 US cities with the highest STI rates, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently released the latest version of its Sexually Transmitted Disease Report, recording the number of STD cases in US cities.

After analyzing the data, Innerbody.com came up with a list of the 100 cities with the highest STD rates in the United States.

United States. The list was based on the number of STI cases per every 100,000 people, including the number of cases of chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and HIV.

Here are the 20 cities with the highest STI rates in the US.

Global sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates are on the rise, with cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia spreading at an alarming rate.

The Center for Disease Control recently released its latest version of a report measuring the number of STI cases in different US cities. Innerbody.com compiled a list of the top cities with the highest rates of STIs per capita in the US.

The list looked at STI cases for every 100,000 people, along with the number of cases of specific illnesses like chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and HIV.

Generally, Southern cities had higher rates of STIs overall and were disproportionately represented on the list compared to other regions. Three of the top 20 locations on the list were smaller cities like Killeen, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Here are the 20 US cities with the highest STI rates.

20. Birmingham, AL — 1,372 STI cases per 100,000 people.

19. Denver​, CO — 1,379 STI cases per 100,000 people, including 6,928 cases of chlamydia overall.

18. Columbia, SC — 1,390 STI cases per 100,000 people.

17. Washington DC — 1,393 STI cases per 100,000 people, including 17,480 chlamydia cases.

16. Peoria, IL — 1,421 STI cases per 100,000 people.

15. Columbus, GA — 1,440 STI cases per 100,000 people.

14. Tallahassee, FL — 1,502 STI cases per 100,000 people.

13. New York (Manhattan), NY — 1,542 STI cases per 100,000 people.

12. Fayetteville, NC — 1,559 STI cases per 100,000 people.

11. New York (The Bronx), NY — 1,609 STI cases per 100,000 people.

10. Indianapolis, IN — 1,613 STI cases per 100,000 people.

9. Shreveport, LA — 1,615 STI cases per 100,000 people

8. Killeen, TX — 1,644 STI cases per 100,000 people.

7. Milwaukee, WI — 1,657 STI cases for 100,000 people.

6. Augusta, GA — 1,675 STI cases per 100,000 people.

5. Montgomery, AL — 1,731 STI cases per 100,000 people.

4. San Francisco, CA — 1,754 STI cases per 100,000 people.

3. Philadelphia, PA — 1,822 STI cases per 100,000 people, including 21,119 cases of chlamydia.

2. Jackson, MS — 1,872 STD cases per 100,000 people.

1. Baltimore, MD — 2,004 STD cases per 100,000 people.