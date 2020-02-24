The CDC is warning travelers about visiting 5 countries because of coronavirus. Here’s the US government’s guidance for Americans.

caption Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. source Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters

The US State Department and CDC have both issued travel notices for countries affected by the Wuhan coronavirus.

As of Monday, the coronavirus has killed at least 2,600 people and infected more than 80,000 people in 35 countries worldwide.

The US State Department has issued the most severe threat-level warning for China, and strongly recommends that all US citizens avoid traveling to the country.

Here’s the US government’s guidance for countries that have reported cases of the virus.

The US State Department and CDC issue travel notices to inform Americans about current health problems that may impact their safety abroad.

Due to the increased outbreak of the new coronavirus, the two government agencies have both issued multiple health warnings for affected countries. As of Monday, cases of the virus have been reported in 35 countries, with China hit the hardest.

It's important to check these travel warnings before going abroad. The US State Department uses four levels of safety guidance to let Americans know what to expect from traveling to affected countries, from Level 1: Exercise normal precautions, to Level 4: Do not travel. The CDC's guidelines range from Level 1: Practice usual precautions, to Level 3: Avoid all non-essential travel.

Here are travel precautions and guidelines the US government has issued for countries impacted by the coronavirus.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in 35 countries.

caption A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a bus to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak, at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam February 21, 2020. source REUTERS/Kham

If traveling to any areas where disease transmission is present, the CDC recommends that Americans:

Avoid sick people

Try not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth without washing your hands

Wash your hands often

Business Insider's Aria Bendix also compiled a useful guide on how to protect yourself from the virus while traveling.

The following countries and territories have increased guidance from the CDC:

The CDC cautions that if any traveler returning from one of these areas feels sick with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, they should immediately seek medical help, call ahead before going to the doctor, avoid travel, avoid contact with others, and exercise increased sanitation.

The following countries or territories have reported cases of the coronavirus but the CDC has not issued specific travel notices for them:

caption A member of the Thai Airways crew disinfects the cabin of an aircraft of the national carrier during a procedure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, January 28, 2020. source Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

In some cases, the US embassies in these places have issued further guidance. You can check for that on the State Department's website, and some alerts are linked above.

Furthermore, "CDC recommends that all travelers reconsider cruise ship voyages to or within Asia."

caption The cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 7, 2020. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Some cruises have had their itineraries changed or canceled. You can find out if your cruise has been affected by the coronavirus by checking social media, your cruise line's website, or your email. Business Insider's Mark Matousek compiled full instructions here.

The CDC issued its highest health notice for mainland China — Level 3, Avoid Nonessential Travel.

caption A composite image showing worker sets up beds at a stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital, a man disinfecting a woman arriving at a hotel for isolated people, and an aerial view of empty roads and bridges, all in Wuhan, China. source China Daily via REUTERS/ Feature China/Barcroft Media/Getty Images/Business Insider

Due to widespread transmission of the coronavirus in China, the CDC and US State Department recommends that travelers should avoid all travel to the People's Republic of China.

The US State Department encourages anyone in China to depart the country by commercial means, and recommends that US citizens remaining in China should spend as much time at home and away from public gatherings.

At least 73 airlines have canceled flights to China amid coronavirus fears, and the US government evacuated some US citizens from the country.

The CDC also warns that older adults and people with chronic medical conditions have an increased risk of the disease. Furthermore, the agency outlined that those arriving in the US from China will undergo health screenings, and travelers who have been to China within the past 14 days must enter through specific airports and participate in monitoring by health officials until 14 days after they left China.

The White House has barred foreign nationals from China, Hong Kong, and Macau from entering the US, is quarantining Americans who recently traveled to China's Hubei province, and is asking Americans who visited other parts of China to "self-quarantine."

By Monday, February 24, China had reported more than 77,000 cases and at least 2,500 deaths from the disease.

The CDC issued its second-highest health notice for South Korea — Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions.

caption Tourists wearing face masks visit Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on February 10, 2020, as a preventative measure after a coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. source Getty

The CDC and US State Department warn that South Korea is experiencing an increase in transmission of the coronavirus, and recommend that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

The State Department also warned: "If suspected to have Coronavirus in South Korea, you may face travel delays, quarantine, and extremely expensive medical costs."

By Monday, February 24, South Korea had reported more than 800 cases and eight deaths from the disease.

The CDC also issued a Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions for Japan.

caption - This photo taken on February 23, 2020 shows an employee of a fortune-telling shop wearing a face mask as he waits for customers in the Chinatown district in Yokohama. source PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC and US State Department warn that Japan is experiencing an increase in transmission of the coronavirus, and recommend that older adults and people with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

By Monday, February 24, Japan had reported more than 150 cases and one death from the disease.

The CDC issued its least severe health notice for Italy — Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions.

caption Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. source REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy has spiked in the last few days, but the CDC lists the country as a Level 1 threat, and at this time does not recommend canceling or postponing travel.

The US State Department said the US Consulate General in Milan will suspend routine visa services until March 2 due to reduced staff.

Routine and emergency services for Americans in Italy will continue at the Consulate General in Milan, and full services are available at the Embassy in Rome and the Consulates General in Florence and Naples.

By Monday, February 24, Italy had reported more than 200 cases and six deaths from the disease.

The CDC also issued its lowest threat for Hong Kong — Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions.

The CDC does not suggest travelers cancel or postpone trips to Hong Kong at this time, listing it as its lowest "watch" level.

The US State Department reported that in early February, the Hong Kong government began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in Hong Kong who has visited mainland China within the previous two weeks.

By Monday, February 24, Hong Kong had reported 79 cases and two deaths from the disease.

The CDC has issued its lowest threat for Iran — Level 1: Practice Usual Precautions.

caption A member of a medical team takes a the temperature of Iraqi at the Shalamjah border crossing between Iran and Iraq on February 21, 2020. source Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased recently, but the CDC lists the country as threat Level 1, and does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to the country.

But the US State Department classifies Iran as a "Level 4: Do not travel" due to the high risk of kidnapping, arrest, and detention of US citizens.

Because the US government does not have diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, they are unable to provide emergency services to US citizens, and strongly recommend avoiding all travel to the country for security reasons.

By Monday, February 24, Iran had reported 61 cases and 12 deaths from the disease.