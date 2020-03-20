The US and Mexico just agreed to limit nonessential travel at the southern border to slow the spread of the coronavirus

source Omar Martínez/picture alliance via Getty Images

The US-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel, President Donald Trump announced Friday, to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Similar restrictions are being implemented at the US-Canada border, Trump announced earlier this week.

The restrictions at the border with Mexico will take effect Saturday at midnight.

“As we did with Canada, we’re also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend nonessential travel,” Trump said at a press conference. “These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce.”

Essential travel will include medical-related border crossings, to attend educational institutions, for trade, and for emergency and public health response, according to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The new border crossing restrictions will come into effect Saturday at midnight, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The announcement comes days after the US-Canada border was closed to nonessential travel. The closure, announced Wednesday, was scheduled to take effect on Friday.

The Department of State issued a Level 4 travel advisory, signifying a “do not travel” warning, to all international travel on Thursday, advising Americans currently abroad to return to the US quickly or plan to shelter in place.

The State Department said Americans who did not return immediately should be “prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.”

There were about 118 coronavirus cases in Mexico as of Friday, and more than 15,000 in the US.