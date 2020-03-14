US military suspends domestic travel until May as coronavirus outbreak grows in US

source Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images

Domestic travel for military and civilian members in the Department of Defense will be suspended from March 16 to May 11, according to a DOD memorandum.

The measure is a result of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension is meant to slow the spread of the virus and protect personnel.

The US Department of Defense plans to stop all domestic travel for military members until May 11, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The US has reported more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

A memorandum was issued on Friday, and the suspension will begin on Monday. The measure is meant to help limit the spread of the virus and protect personnel.

“The continuing spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) necessitates immediate implementation of travel restrictions for domestic Department of Defense (DoD) travel,” the memorandum read.

The memo applies to “DoD military and civilian personnel and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities, and surrounding areas in the United States and its territories,” and also impacts “DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded,” the memo states.

There are a few exemptions including those traveling to receive or give medical care. According to Stars and Stripes exemptions for mission-essential travel or human resources among other things will be approved and a case-by-case basis.

According to the Associated Press, “unofficial visits” to the Pentagon have also been suspended.