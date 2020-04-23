US new-home sales fell the most since 2013 last month as the coronavirus pandemic slowed buying

source Feverpitched/Getty Images

US new home sales fell 15.4% in March and were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 according to a Thursday report from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The slump was much steeper than the revised February rate, down 4.4%, and is down 9.5% from the same period last year.

It’s the latest economic indicator to show signs of distress as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Americans aren’t rushing to buy homes as coronavirus-induced social distancing lockdowns continue.

US new home sales fell 15.4% in March and were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 627,000 according to a Thursday report from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The decline was much steeper than the revised February rate, down 4.4%. The March numbers are also a decline of 9.5% from the same period last year.

“New home sales are measured through initial signings of sales contracts, which we expect were heavily hit by increasing unemployment, uncertainty, and restrictions on activity,” UBS chief economist Seth Carpenter wrote in a Friday note.

Read more: Tim Bratz went from flipping $14,000 houses to a 3,472-unit portfolio worth $275 million. Here’s the ‘amazing’ investment strategy he employs to build his long-term wealth.

On Thursday, jobless claims for the week ending April 18 were 4.4 million, bringing the five-week total of Americans who have filed for unemployment insurance to 26 million.

This sharp uptick in Americans out of work combined with strict social distancing guidelines and continued bans on nonessential business. Thursday’s report is the latest economic indicator to show just how wide the impact of the pandemic has been on the US economy. Existing home sales also slumped in March in the worst drop since 2015, according to a Monday report, as the coronavirus pandemic cratered demand.

The median sales price of new houses was $321,400 in March, according to the report. The average sales price was $375,000. There were 333,000 new homes for sale at the end of March, according to a seasonally adjusted estimate. That represents a supply of 6.4 months at the current sales rate.