The US passed a grim milestone with a single-day coronavirus death toll above 500, bringing the country’s overall count past 3,000

caption A man being wheeled into an ambulance in New York City on Friday during the COVID-19 outbreak. source REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

More than 3,000 people had died of the novel coronavirus in the US as of Monday night after a single-day death toll of more than 500.

Previously, the highest death toll in 24 hours was 446 deaths, according to The Washington Post.

As of Monday, there were more than 164,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 50 states.

The top US infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN the country could see “millions of cases” as the outbreak pans out, with 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.

“Whenever the models come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario,” Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I’ve never seen a model of the diseases that I’ve dealt with where the worst case actually came out. They always overshoot.”

The epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak lies in New York, which has had at least 67,384 cases and 1,227 deaths. Other major US cities including Chicago and Detroit are emerging as hot spots for the coronavirus.

Nearly a third of Americans are under stay-at-home orders in a bid to contain the spread of the disease, with nonessential businesses, restaurants, and schools closing to keep people indoors. President Donald Trump said Sunday that federal social-distancing regulations would remain in place through April 30 after previously saying he wanted to open up the country by Easter, which occurs around mid-April.

The US has passed both Italy – which has confirmed the most deaths globally – and China – where the outbreak originated – in its number of confirmed cases. Italy as of Monday had reported nearly 101,800 cases, while China had reported just more than 82,200.