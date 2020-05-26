A UFC star linked with a fight against Conor McGregor sent a bizarre tweet saying he could stop the bout to have sex with the Irishman if he wanted

caption Kamaru Usman. source Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is linked with a title defense against Conor McGregor.

The match-up does not seem to faze Usman, who in a bizarre tweet on Monday said he could pause the fight whenever he wanted to have sex with the Irishman.

“I really don’t understand why you all want this man dead,” Usman tweeted Monday.

A UFC champion linked with a fight against Conor McGregor said in a bizarre tweet that if he fought the Irishman it would be so easy he could stop the bout to have sex with him.

Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s welterweight champion, was once expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal during International Fight Week in July, a key fixture in the UFC’s combat calendar.

But with Masvidal appearing keen to engage Nate Diaz in a rematch of the “baddest mother-f—–” in the game bout last year, Usman’s manager said McGregor could be a worth challenger at 170-pounds.

The match-up doesn’t make any sense to Usman, and he made that clear in a somewhat odd tweet Monday.

“I really don’t understand why you all want this man dead,” Usman said. “I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d do nothin’.”

I really don’t understand why you all want this man DEAD!!! I’d shag him in there if I wanted and he’d “DO NOTHIN” FOH ???? pic.twitter.com/PvawNvX3Ru — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 25, 2020

McGregor last fought at UFC 246, defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds with shoulder strikes, a head kick, and ground-and-pound in January in Las Vegas.

The UFC president Dana White said the Irishman has been texting him regarding “Fight Island” – an apparent private island the UFC has leased for international fights. UFC is having a hotel, gym, and Octagon built to circumvent travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those restrictions, though, have seemingly been lifted in the US as acting secretary of homeland security Chad F. Wolf signed an order last week to say certain athletes, together with their dependents, could enter America.

It is unclear whether “Fight Island” will go ahead, regardless, or if the UFC’s international events will now take place in the US.

