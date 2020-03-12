US Women’s Soccer Team gave a huge middle finger to their bosses prior to SheBelieves match

source ESPN

The entire Unites States Women’s National Soccer Team warmed up for their SheBelieves Cup match on Wednesday with their warm-ups inside-out.

The move was a protest against the United States Soccer Federation and their response to the equal pay lawsuit.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the president of US Soccer wrote an open letter critical of the lawsuit.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The United States Women’s National Soccer Team just fired the most damning shot yet in their fight against US Soccer over equal pay.

Before the USWNT’s SheBelieves Cup match against rival Japan on Wednesday, players wore their warm-ups inside out. All that was visible were the four stars for their World Cup wins, a backward Nike swoosh, and an outline of the team crest.

“We’re told this is in response to the latest legal filings by the US Soccer Federation in the well-publicized, gender-discrimination lawsuit filed by 28 US players against their employer back in March,” ESPN announcer Sebastian Salazar said before the match.

This past weekend, on the eve of International Women’s Day and the team’s SheBelieves Cup game versus Spain, US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro shared an open letter critical of the team’s lawsuit.

To say the least, the team was not happy.

Lest anybody think this is only a symbolic move, keep in mind that Volkswagon pays a lot of money to have their logo on the front of the warm-ups and that was hidden before this match and possibly more matches to come. The move is one that could hurt US Soccer in their bank account.

source ESPN

The move was reminiscent of the Los Angeles Clippers refusing to wear warm-ups before a game in 2014 in protest against the racist comments made by then-owner Donald Sterling.

The US men’s team recently broke their silence on the subject, calling for the women to earn “triple” the men’s pay.