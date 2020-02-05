23 unexpected Valentine’s Day gifts for him that he’ll actually want to keep

caption He’ll love this non-traditional bouquet of salami. source Food52

Whether it’s your husband, boyfriend, dad, or friend, chances are you probably have a man in your life who you’re planning to get a gift for this Valentine’s Day.

We came up with a list of 23 great Valentine’s Day gifts any guy will appreciate, so you can spend Valentine’s Day with the ones you love instead of stressing about any last-minute shopping.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Maybe you have a dinner reservation you booked months ago or you were waiting to pick up a card and box of chocolates at the drugstore on February 14.

Whatever your gifting mode, we’re making Valentine’s Day gifting for the guys in your life a breeze. We rounded up a list of 23 great gift ideas that work for pretty much any guy, whether it’s your dad, brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend. From Valentine’s Day classics like chocolate and flowers to practical pieces like candles and cozy accessories, we’ve covered all the bases.

Most of these gifts should arrive right in time for Valentine's Day

The top 5 Valentine’s Day gifts for him:

Shop all 23 Valentine’s Day gifts for him:

The Amazon Echo

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Amazon’s flagship smart speaker gets an upgrade with new Dolby-powered 360° audio and adjustable equalizer settings.

A uniquely scented candle

source East Dane

With notes of firewood, palo santo, smoke, charcoal, and hay, this candle will fill his space with a natural, woody scent whenever he lights it up. The green glass tumbler will look nice on display too.

A funky pair (or pairs) of underwear

source MeUndies/Facebook

Your first thought may be that underwear is a strange gift, but hear us out. MeUndies are so comfortable that they’re sure to be his new favorite, and they come in tons of colors and festive, limited-edition prints!

A fun set of chocolates

source Nordstrom

Go for something that’s a little different than the classic chocolate hearts. These sweet chocolate treats are shaped like brunch staples, including bacon, eggs, and avocado.

A deep-tissue massager for an at-home spa experience

source Amazon

This heated massager is a game-changer for anyone who struggles with back and neck pain on a daily basis. Read a full review here from one of our reporters who swears by it. He’ll be thanking you for years to come.

A truffle-oil infused hot sauce

source Amazon

A spicy, tangy sauce unlike anything he’s tried before, Truff will light up his taste buds and elevate any meal.

A Disney Plus gift subscription

source Disney+/Business Insider

This subscription gives him unlimited access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox, and costs just $69.99 for a year. Read everything there is to know about Disney+ over here.

And if he needs some binge-spiration, here are all the new movies available to stream.

A travel-friendly dopp kit

source Paravel

Packing his toiletries for his next trip will be easy with this vanity case. The exterior material is resistant to water and stains, and the clear window lets him easily identify the case’s contents.

A luxurious sheet set that makes bedtime better

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen has a well-earned reputation as the internet’s favorite bedding startup; its sheets are comfortable and luxurious, and its fun new patterns like Graphite Maze (pictured above) instantly upgrade the look of any bedroom.

A cooler cup to keep their drinks ice cold

source Hydro Flask

A cup when he needs it to be and a beer koozie when he wants it, this versatile cooler cup will keep his beverages hot or cold wherever he goes.

A book sneakerheads will love

source Amazon

If his first love is footwear, he’ll appreciate this cool coffee table book all about sneakers. The chapters follow the evolution of sneakers throughout history with photos, quotes, and observations about some of the industry’s most monumental moments.

A waterproof, no-glare Kindle e-reader

source Amazon

The recently refreshed Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent gift for anyone who loves to read. For under $100, he’ll get a Kindle that’s now waterproof, as well as thinner, lighter, and with twice the amount of storage for books.

Soft and sustainable socks

source United by Blue

His feet will thank you for keeping them cozy all winter long in these socks made of sustainable hemp fabric.

A compact and simple aromatherapy diffuser

source VicTsing / Instagram

A mini diffuser will fill his space with some added moisture and his favorite essential oils, so he can breathe easier. This one is great for beginners because it’s easy to use and really quiet.

A pair of super-stretchy, comfortable jeans

source Mott & Bow

Mott & Bow Dynamic Stretch jeans are beloved by all of the men on the Insider Picks team for their comfort, their clean and modern look, and their durability.

A classic floral bouquet

source Bouqs

A fresh scent and bright colors make floral bouquets a wonderful gift that they’ll love to keep on display. There’s a reason flowers are a classic.

A custom map of a sentimental place

source Grafomap

Whether it’s their favorite city or the exact location where you met, you can be sure they’ll appreciate the sentimentality of this personalized poster, which turns a map of any location you choose into a unique piece of art.

A kit of essentials to help him stay sharp on the go

source Harry’s

This shave kit from Harry’s has all of the essentials they need for a clean shave – a razor, shave cream, and travel blade cover – in TSA-friendly sizes. Plus, it’s packed in a sturdy waterproof case that they can use again and again.

A cozy beanie for cold days

source Amazon

This hat is a fan favorite – it has over 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It’s made of a soft, yet durable material, has a classic fit, and comes in lots of colors, so it’s no wonder people love it so much.

At at-home workout system

source TRX

For the fitness junkie, you can bring the gym home with this TRX trainer. He’ll appreciate the thoughtful, practical gift.

A coffee subscription that lets him taste beans from around the world

source Atlas Coffee Club

If his veins run dark roast, we recommend a subscription to the Atlas Coffee Club, which curates a global selection of single-origin coffee that gets freshly roasted and shipped to his house from $9 per bag.

Buildable magnets that will keep adults entertained

source Amazon

This set of over 500 magnets can be mashed, rolled, and molded into different shapes. It’s a productivity toy that he’ll love to play with. You’ll find a set on nearly every one of our desks at Insider Picks.

A less traditional take on a bouquet

source Food52

If flowers aren’t really their thing, go for something that’s more their taste – like this salami bouquet. It’s an arrangement they can really enjoy.