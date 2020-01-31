These 5 Valentine’s Day-themed puzzles will get you in the holiday spirit. Can you solve them all?

caption Valentine’s Day is around the corner. source Courtesy of Holidaycottages.co.uk

These five brainteasers require you to spot hearts, engagement rings, and loved-up couples as quickly as you can.

Two were designed by famed artist and brainteaser extraordinaire, Gergely Dudás.

Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, but plenty of us have lost that loving feeling during what seems like the longest January on record.

To help get you back in holiday spirit, we’ve found five brainteasers that are filled to the brim with love, hearts, candy, flowers – the works.

Keep scrolling to try your hand at these puzzles, and see if you can beat the average times.

Can you find the one bear that’s holding a heart, not a bow and arrow?

caption Cupid-approved. source Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk

Need a hint?

The bear is hiding somewhere in the bottom half of the photo.

It takes people an average of 3 minutes and 16 seconds to find it.

caption There he is! source Courtesy of holidaycottages.co.uk

This puzzle was created by Holidaycottages.uk. How long did it take for you to solve?

There’s a tiny heart hidden among flowers in this lovey-dovey brainteaser.

caption Love is in the air. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Love is in the air for the cute couples.

Spoiler alert: The heart is extremely tiny.

It’s hiding above the pair of lovebirds.

caption Spotted. source Gergely Dudás/Dudolf

Gergely Dudás, the artist, frequently creates holiday-themed brainteasers like this one.

Dudás also designed this Valentine’s Day puzzle. Can you spot a hidden heart somewhere among these elephants?

caption A heart is hiding. source Gergely Dudás – Dudolf/Facebook

They’re perfectly colored for the holiday.

It blends in with the ears and tails of the all elephants.

caption Found it! source Gergely Dudás – Dudolf/Facebook

Dudás outdid himself with this pachyderm puzzle.

Try to spot the romantic couple in this crowded city scene.

caption There are a lot of people. source Courtesy of Groupon and SWNS

We don’t mind cartoon PDA – but on crowded city streets in real life, it’s a no-no.

There’s a sweet moment on the sidewalk, complete with a bouquet of flowers and box of chocolates.

caption Aw. source Courtesy of Groupon and SWNS

They look like they’re about to embark on a Groupon-approved date.

There are five hidden objects in this romantic scene that will complete the date. Can you find them all?

caption Where are they? source Courtesy of Holidaycottages.co.uk

Here’s what hiding:

A single rose

An engagement ring

A bottle of champagne

A gift box

A box of chocolates

It takes the average person almost four minutes to find all five objects.

caption There they are. source Courtesy of Holidaycottages.co.uk

According to Holidaycottages.co.uk, it takes people an average of 3 minutes, 54 seconds. What was your time?