Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking tribute to Kobe and Gianna: ‘There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now’

caption Kobe Bryant and his family in 2018 at the premiere of Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time” in Los Angeles. From left to right are Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, and Gianna Bryant. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant posted a tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna on Wednesday.

The two died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday January 26.

Bryant wrote that she and her family are “beyond devastated” by their loss and that she’s “not sure what our lives hold beyond today.”

She also announced the launch of a fund to support the families of the other seven people killed in the crash.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

She published the message to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the third day since Kobe and Gianna were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California.

She wrote that “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now” in a note written on behalf of herself and the three other daughters she had with Kobe, whose names are Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Bryant said the family is “completely devastated” by the loss of their loved ones, and that they are also grieving for the families of the seven other people killed in the crash.

She continued: “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them.”

Bryant also thanked fans and other well-wishers for the huge outpouring of tributes and grief, which followed the crash, and said it had helped them.

She concluded by announcing a new fund to support the other families involved in the crash, and linked followers to the website MambaOnThree.org to donate.

At the time of publication, the site would not load from Business Insider’s office in California, a common reaction for a web page overwhelmed with interest.

Here is the statement in full:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe – the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. “Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. “To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. “To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. “Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️”