Vanessa Hudgens responds to online backlash after seemingly not taking coronavirus seriously: ‘It’s a crazy time’

caption Vanessa Hudgens received backlash after making comments about the novel coronavirus. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens said that her comments about the novel coronavirus “are being taken out of context” in her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actress has faced backlash after discussing the coronavirus pandemic during an Instagram livestream on Monday.

“It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. At the same time, even if everybody gets it… like yeah people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?” she said during the livestream.

After listening to her comments, people expressed their shock on Twitter and demanded an apology.

“I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time,” Hudgens said in her Instagram story on Tuesday, adding, “I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too – in full quarantine and staying safe. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means.”

Vanessa Hudgens defended herself on Tuesday after receiving backlash for her comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old actress participated in an Instagram livestream on Monday and spoke about the “inevitable” death that will result from the novel coronavirus.

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” Hudgens finished while laughing.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 17, 2020

After hearing the actress’ comments, people began to tweet their reactions to the video. Many of them called her “selfish” and expressed their anger toward the “High School Musical” actress.

Right in that age bracket that are too self centered to care about anyone else! Shame on her she has a lot of followers! — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) March 17, 2020

Waiting for the Vanessa Hudgens apology video pic.twitter.com/7utI98Tf4H — ✨ (@wiiissssss) March 17, 2020

#VanessaHudgens Yeah take your own advice…you shouldn’t be doing this right now…or ever — JulieB (@Bartoli_Julie) March 17, 2020

What the HELL is wrong with this woman? You're right, @VanessaHudgens, you shouldn't be doing this — not now, not ever. How selfish & uncaring you apparently are. Horrible. — Colleen Brennan-Barry (@ColB) March 17, 2020

Others suggested that she should educate herself and learn more about COVID-19.

Before you speak, Vanessa, do the research. Death is not the only negative. Lung scarring, permanent damage, creation of lifelong health problems—are YOU willing to take that risk as a young person? Get Smarter, Duh. — Slater Zen (@SlaterZen) March 17, 2020

People are losing loved ones and money that supports their families yet #VanessaHudgens and a bunch of other people don’t see the severity of this pandemic and why staying home is vital. — Hannah Delgado (@HannahDelgado__) March 17, 2020

I am sure YOU are aware that YOU could contract this and DIE, right Cupcake? Would THAT be okay? This is a SARS virus. Specifically this is SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Do you smoke? VAPE? Have a compromised Immune system? A COLD? Then you could get this and DIE.

Educate yourself!????‍♀️ — Bonnie Robertson???????????????? (@Avalonsmyst) March 17, 2020

Hudgens responded to the criticism during her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time,” Hudgens said.

She continued, “I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too – in full quarantine and staying safe. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means.”

Poor response as well, smug twat she is! #vanessahudgens pic.twitter.com/NlC7ikWR8y — Willa Kane (@willakane_) March 17, 2020

After listening to her response, many people were dissatisfied with her explanation.

I don't think she knows what out of context means. — Naeemah Clark (@NaeemahC) March 17, 2020

Holy shit this chick is self centered. Both her videos screams "Me, me, ME!!!!!" She has no moral compass and makes even the apology about herself. How hard is it to say: "No, I am not taking lightly the fact that thousands upon thousands of people are going to die.'. Awful chick — Hanner (@GangstHannah) March 17, 2020

Is this supposed to make it better? — Lisa – Be a Helper (@navgirl63) March 17, 2020

Shortly before addressing her comments, the actress posted an Instagram video about Saint Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

“Hey you guys, I just realized today is St. Paddy’s Day, and I wish we were in a pub, but we’re not. Because lockdown,” she said as she danced around in a sports bra.

Hudgens told her followers that the lockdown has encouraged her to share more “vibe vids” on Monday and explained, “I love playing with makeup and feel cute lol.”

She also shared a video of herself flipping her hair on Sunday and captioned the post, “Lockdown vibessss lol,” along with a red heart and a crystal ball emoji.