Vanessa Hudgens looked glamorous in a sparkly gown covered in feathers after reportedly breaking up with Austin Butler

caption Vanessa Hudgens poses for photographers at the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere on Tuesday. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens attended the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday.

She walked the red carpet in a white Georges Hobeika gown, which had a sparkling bodice, semi-sheer skirt, and a single sleeve made from feathers.

Hudgens also wore black pumps designed by Casadei.

The appearance was Hudgens’ first since reportedly breaking up with Austin Butler, who she dated for nine years.

Vanessa Hudgens has made her first public appearance since reportedly breaking up with Austin Butler.

She attended the “Bad Boys for Life” premiere in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday, and walked the red carpet in a glamorous gown. Her white dress was designed by Georges Hobeika, and featured a sparkling bodice above a semi-sheer skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Hudgens’ dress was also embellished with feathers, both on its single long sleeve and above its skirt.

caption Vanessa Hudgens wore a gown designed by Georges Hobeika. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The actress also made sure to showcase her towering shoes during the movie premiere. She lifted one side of her flowing skirt, which revealed black Casadei pumps with thin straps around each ankle.

caption Her shoes, on the other hand, were designed by Casadei. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hudgens was all smiles throughout her appearance on the red carpet, despite reports of her breakup with Austin Butler emerging hours earlier. The couple dated for nine years starting sometime around 2011, after Hudgens previously dated actor Zac Efron until 2010.

Though many fans were devastated by the potential split, others expressed hope that Hudgens will now reunite with her former “High School Musical” costar, who she dated for approximately six years.

caption Vanessa Hudgens looked radiant on the red carpet. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Representatives for Georges Hobeika and Casadei did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.