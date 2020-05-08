Vansmith has unveiled its new camper van with wood detailing built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — see inside

caption Vansmith’s newest build. source Vansmith

Colorado-based Vansmith has unveiled its newest campervan built on a 144-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The tiny home on wheels includes a bed, cooler for food and drinks, dining area, and plenty of storage space, including an over-bed unit optimized for fly rods.

On average, Vansmith’s conversions can cost anywhere between $40,000 to $70,000, depending on the client’s requests.

Like any tiny home on wheels, Vansmith’s camper comes with a bed, plenty of storage space, dining area, and a cooler for food and drink storage. However, the unit aesthetically sets itself apart from other campers by including Vansmith’s signature wood detailing throughout the camper to add an “organic look” to the van.

Vansmith was founded by Aaron Haack – a van builder and mechanic with 10 years of experience who resided in his own tiny home – and his cousin Roberto.

After spending time in the military and working a coal mine job, Haack decided to take a lifestyle switch by starting a van conversion company with Roberto, who had initially tested Haak by asking him to complete a camper build in 30 days.

Now, their company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

While Vansmith’s latest build was created on the ever-popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the company can use a variety of vans as the canvas for their campers. This includes Ram ProMasters and Ford Transits, both of which serve as cheaper alternatives to the Sprinter.

For those looking for an overlander experience, the company can also create their tiny homes on SUVS or trucks.

Keep scrolling to see Vansmith’s latest build:

The van is considered one of Vansmith’s entry level builds, although the company calls the camper “anything but basic.”

To regulate the interior temperature of the already insulated camper, Vansmith included a diesel heater and vents on the windows and roof.

The 65-inch walnut butcher block countertop runs down the side of the van from behind the driver’s seat to the edge of the full-sized 6-inch bed …

… which has its own reading lights and windows.

To keep food and drinks chilled, there’s a cooler tray stored next to the pull-out drawers.

The swivel dining table and seating bench are placed across from the countertop.

The driver and passenger seats can also swivel to face the cabin, therefore creating more seating space.

There’s also a garage space underneath the bed to store larger belongings such as gear and equipment.

The garage also has built-in cubbies that can hold smaller items.

However, the garage area isn’t the only source of storage inside the camper.

The 65-inch countertop sits on top of several pull-out drawers and the cooler tray storage area.

There’s also a dedicated storage unit optimized to hold fly rods …

… as well as laminated baltic birch plywood cabinets above the countertop.

This wood theme also extends to the cedar ceiling and laminate floors of the van.

This wood detailing contrasts the grey-toned tweed walls.

The interior of the home is lit with dimmable LED lights integrated into the wooden ceiling …

… as well as light bars under the cabinets.

All of these amenities are powered by the 220-amp hour electrical system and 100-watt solar system.

The van has also been upgraded with a suspension lift kit and new tires that allow the van to traverse dirt roads.

Its exterior lights can brighten up a dark campsite at night, according to Vansmith.

On average, Vansmith’s conversions cost around $40,000.

For completely custom designs, the price can shoot up to $70,000.

However, this price doesn’t include the van body itself.

Vansmith spends about five to eight weeks to create a build, although the company is normally booked two to three months in advance.

Vansmith is also currently giving away a converted Sprinter van — with $60,000 worth of customizations — with proceeds going to Access Fund, a not-for-profit US rock climbing organization.

