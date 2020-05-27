A Las Vegas couple is accused of stealing $13 million from Medicaid to fund a lavish lifestyle that they bragged about on social media

caption Timothy and Latisha Harron are accused of defrauding Medicaid and laundering money through their purchase of luxury goods, like a private jet. source Tom Harron/Instagram

Las Vegas couple Timothy and Latisha Harron were charged with seven crimes in connection with their alleged defrauding of the North Carolina Medicaid system.

According to the Department of Justice, the couple’s scheme involved finding obituaries for recently-deceased people and using their names to back-charge Medicaid for up to a year of services they never provided.

Then, according to the Justice Department, the couple laundered the money through their purchase of expensive goods, including a $900,000 private jet and gym equipment.

The couple shared photos of their lavish lifestyle, including photos of their private jet, dozens of Tiffany & Co. boxes, and vacations to places like Bora Bora on social media.

A Las Vegas couple is accused of running a years-long scheme to defraud North Carolina Medicaid some $13 million that they allegedly laundered by purchasing a consortium of luxury goods, many of which were shared on social media.

Latisha and Timothy Mark Harron committed “massive fraud” on NC Medicaid by billing the government for “fictitious home health services,” according to a Wednesday press release from the Department. The couple is accused of laundering the proceeds from the fraud into items that included a $900,000 private jet, jewelry, clothing, “thousands of dollars in gym equipment,” and properties in North Carolina.

A federal grand jury voted to indict the couple on May 19, according to the Justice Department.

The couple, who married in 2018, was arrested Wednesday on seven charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit money laundering and making false statements related to health care matters.

According to the DOJ, Latisha, 44, founded Agape Healthcare Systems, Inc. – an alleged home healthcare provider – in 2010 in North Carolina. She committed fraud at the outset, the DOJ said, when she registered the company with NC Medicaid without disclosing she had previously been convicted of identity theft.

Timothy also had a prior felony conviction, which was likewise not disclosed to NC Medicaid, the Justice Department said. They continued their alleged fraud and billed NC Medicaid for over $10 million between 2017 and 2019, according to the press release.

According to the Justice Department, the couple allegedly searched through obituaries to find people who had recently died in North Carolina. Using information from the obituaries, they would turn to the NC Medicaid eligibility tool to find whether the person had a Medicaid Identification Number. Using that number, they back-billed Medicaid for “fictitious services” it claimed to have provided before the person had died.

In posts made to Facebook and Instagram, Timothy showed off he and his wife’s lifestyle, often posing for pictures at restaurants, on vacations, and uploading photos of their luxury goods.

“Wow, what’s the occasion?” one person commented below a photo that showed at least 27 boxes from Tiffany & Co.

“This is a normal occurrence for us,” Timothy responded.

In another Instagram post, Timothy shared a photo of what appeared to be the couple’s private jet.

“Not too shabby!” he wrote alongside a list of hashtags that included “#billionaire,” “#millionaire,” and “#luxurylifestyle.”

Timothy’s Instagram also featured motivational quotes – often attributed to himself – and biblical proverbs that addressed topics like integrity and hard work.

“Honesty begins with you & inside you,” he wrote in December 2019 post. “The embodiment of strong moral principles is our guide protected by God who bestows common sense to the honest.”

In a March 1 post to Facebook, Timothy shared a photo of a meal he, Latisha, and two others were sharing at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés in Las Vegas.

“Another great dining experience in the books,” he wrote. “Create memorable moments.”

Part of the May 19 indictment requires the forfeiture of items that include an Aston Martin sports car and the couple’s wine collection, according to the Justice Department.

Harron’s social media also links to the website for a book Timothy Harron wrote, called “El Guero.” “El Güero is a story inspired by true life events,” according to Harron’s website. “Raised by devout, Irish Catholic parents, T-(the main character) believes he has only three life options: cop, clergy or crook.”

On both of their respective LinkedIn profiles, both Latisha and Timothy claimed to operate a company called Assured Healthcare Systems, though the LinkedIn page for the company also refers to the company as “Agape Health Care Systems.”

Insider’s attempts to reach Assured Healthcare Systems via phone numbers listed on its website for locations in Las Vegas, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Virginia were unsuccessful, as the numbers were either out of service or were forwarded to a voicemail box that was not accepting messages.

The Assured Healthcare Systems website said it was founded in May 2001, though the company was not registered with the Las Vegas Secretary of State until September 2018.

A DOJ spokesperson told Insider that both companies were implicated as part of the indictment.

The spokesperson told Insider that Latisha was represented by the Federal Public Defender, who did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment. She said Timothy did not have representation in North Carolina, but he was represented by Ivette Maningo in Las Vegas, who also did not return Insider’s request.

“This case represents one of the most brazen and egregious cases of home health Medicaid fraud ever seen in this district,” US Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr said in a statement. “The indictment alleges a $13 million fraud that funded a gluttonous, social media-marketed lifestyle – one filled with private jets, penthouses, and luxury resorts.”

He added: “Most reprehensible is the fact that this crime is alleged to have been carried out on the backs of our most vulnerable: the poor, the deceased, the elderly, and the disabled.”

