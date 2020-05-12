Vera Wang said the secret to being in such good shape at 70 is ‘work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun’

caption The internet can’t get over Vera Wang’s body. source Getty/Astrid Stawiarz

Vera Wang, 70, has been posting photos of herself from lockdown in Miami, and fans can’t get over how incredible she looks.

When a fan asked for the routine that resulted in the designer’s toned stomach, she replied: “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

Wang has previously expressed that she’s “not a huge exercise person” and also appears to have a healthy love of pizza, donuts, and Cheetos.

Vera Wang said the secrets behind her incredible physique aged 70 are “work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

The esteemed designer, best known for her bridal gowns, has been wowing fans with the Instagram snaps she’s posted of herself from the Miami home where she’s spending lockdown.

Wang has been posing up a storm over the past few weeks, donning crop tops, shorts, and beautiful dresses while working from home.

But while fans love her designs, one thing many can’t seem to get over is her appearance.

When one Twitter user among many expressed disbelief that Wang is indeed 70, the designer herself replied, saying: “Fact Check: Truth.”

Wang has been replying to her Instagram followers too.

“I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” asked a woman named Rosalee.

To which Wang replied: “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

caption No one can believe Vera Wang is 70. source Instagram/Vera Wang

The designer has been sharing lots of her lifestyle on Instagram, and if her posts are anything to go by, she has a healthy love of pizza, donuts, and Cheetos.

She also recently whipped up a sweet potato frittata.

In a 2016 diary for InStyle, Wang’s daily food choices included a breakfast of an omelet with a little toast and a rasher of bacon plus vanilla pudding, chicken soup with lots of vegetables for lunch, and homemade Chinese food for dinner.

Although Wang competed at the 1968 US Figure Skating Championships and only got into fashion after not making the US Olympic team, according to Vogue, she has previously expressed how much she dislikes exercise.

“I’m not a huge exercise person, but I love to play golf at Liberty National, in Jersey City, N. J., or at Atlantic Golf Club in the Hamptons if I happen to be out there. I’m terrible but enthusiastic,” Wang told InStyle.

However if her Instagram posts are anything to go by, Wang has at least set foot in her home gym over the past few weeks, even if only to pose on the treadmill.

“This photo depicts my personal conflict between loving athleisure clothing but dreading the treadmill! Okay. My own sense of personal irony: lycra/poly meets high-heeled pumps!” Wang told Harper’s Bazaar.

The designer also posted some photos of herself working out with executive vice president of design Keith Lissner, who has been spending lockdown with Wang and a few more of her team members, which Wang refers to as her “workday fashion family.”

“All of them are extremely fit, which pushed me to ‘work out’ most days,” Wang told Harper’s Bazaar.

Judging by Wang’s heeled boots though, one can assume it was just an upper body workout that day.

