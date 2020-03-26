This video shows what it’s like to be tested at one of Verily’s COVID-19 drive-thrus

Alphabet life sciences division Verily has shown its COVID-19 drive-thru in a new video.

Participants are given a lab kit and must provide a nasal swab.

Testing sites are still limited to a few locations in California.

Verily, the Alphabet life sciences division, has released a video showing what it’s like to use one of its COVID-19 testing drive-thrus, which are now operating in California.

Verily launched its Project Baseline COVID-19 screening site last week. Users who complete the screener and are told they’re eligible for testing will be pointed to one of Verily’s limited testing facilities, which are currently limited to San Jose, San Mateo, Lake Elsinore City, and Sacramento.

We can now see how these drive-thru facilities actually work, courtesy of a new video from the company.

First, participants roll up and present proof of identity and their appointment confirmation, before moving to a second station where they’re handed a testing kit. They then move to another station where they must roll down the window and receive a nasal swab.

Samples are shipped to a lab for analysis, and Verily says those who take the test will get their results between 2 to 4 days. However, it warns that this could take longer due to an increasing number of tests going to the lab.

If participants test positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a phone call from a qualified healthcare professional; if it’s negative, they’ll get an email.

As Verily continues to expand its testing facilities, concerns have been raised over how it’s handling user data. Last week, five Democratic senators sent letters to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Vice President Mike Pence expressing concern that Verily was putting people’s data at risk.

Verily told Business Insider that its data is stored separately from other Google products, and that it will delete all user data once the COVID-19 screening program has concluded, unless those users explicitly state otherwise. It does, however, share some user data with third parties including Salesforce to help its customer service team contact individuals.

You can check out the full video of one of Verily’s testing facilities below.