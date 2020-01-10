A new Vermont bill would make it illegal for anyone under 21 to use a cellphone, punishable by up to a year in prison

source Getty Images

A Vermont senator introduced a bill this week that would ban cellphone use by anyone under the age of 21.

The bill would set a $1,000 fine and maximum of a year in prison for anyone who violated the law.

The lawmaker who wrote the bill said he introduced it to make a point and told The Barre Montpelier Times Argus that he had “no delusions that it’s going to pass.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Vermont senator introduced legislation this week that would make it illegal for anyone under 21 to own or use a cellphone.

The bill is just two pages long and cites the dangers posed by cyberbullying, online radicalization, and the risks of texting while driving, and it calls for a punishment of a maximum of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine for anyone who would break the law.

“It is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them,” the bill’s text reads.

Sen. John Rodgers, the Democrat who introduced the legislation, told The Barre Montpelier Times Argus that he doesn’t expect it to pass and introduced it to make a point.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass,” he told the paper. “I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”

Indeed, Rodgers said he introduced the bill as a protest to a law the state recently passed, which banned people under 21 from buying a gun unless they had taken a safety course. He told the Times Argus that he believed the legislature was “bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights,” and that he thought cellphones were more dangerous than guns.

Read the full text of the bill here.