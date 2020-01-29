A Purple Heart recipient who feds say faked his own death after raping his step-daughter is now on the ’15 most-wanted’ list

caption The Purple Heart. source REUTERS/Gerald Herbert/Pool

US Marshals have added Jacob Blair Scott, a Purple Heart recipient, to their “Most Wanted” list.

Marshals say that Scott faked his own death to avoid being prosecuted for the rape of his step-daughter.

After failing to appear in court, authorities found his abandoned boat off the coast of Alabama with a suicide note, but no evidence that he actually killed himself.

Scott is a survivalist and knows how to live off the grid, Marshals said.

A purple heart recipient who is accused of faking his own death to avoid being prosecuted for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old step-daughter is now one of the 15 most wanted fugitives in the US.

Jacob Blair Scott, a 43-year-old Mississippi man, was scheduled to appear in court on a 14-count-indictment in July, but he failed to appear, according to a statement from the US Marshals.

“Jacob Scott stands accused of unspeakable crimes against a child,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington said in a statement. “The Marshals will leave no stone unturned until we bring him to justice.”

Scott had reportedly agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors before his disappearance.

When authorities attempted to apprehend Scott for failing to appear in court, they found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama. Officers found a gun and a note, but very little evidence indicating a suicide, according to US Marshals.

Agencies searched the Gulf of Mexico for Scott’s body for a week but did not find his remains.

Authorities later alleged that Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account before his disappearance and there have been possible sightings of him in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada, and Louisiana.

“He is a survivalist and a military veteran who received a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he sustained while deployed in Iraq,” Washington said. “His military background and knowledge of the outdoors may enable him to live off the grid.”

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.

Last February, the victim’s mother told the Biloxi Sun Herald that Scott turned her daughter’s world upside down when he impregnated her at 14.

US Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to Scott’s arrest. Anyone with information can notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 or at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.