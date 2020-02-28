Veterinarians remove an entire beach towel from python’s stomach

caption Video shows veterinarians in Australia helping to pry a beach towel out of a snake’s stomach recently. source SASH – Small Animal Specialist Hospital/Facebook

Veterinarians at an animal hospital in Australia recently helped a python named Monty who ate a beach towel whole.

Video shows the doctors prying the towel out of the snake’s stomach, while it was under anesthesia.

Monty was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Monty the python’s eyes ended up being bigger than her stomach when the snake swallowed an entire beach towel whole.

A video that went viral this week shows doctors at the SASH animal hospital in New South Wales, Australia prying the beach towel out of the snake’s belly while it was under anesthesia. They included a camera on the end of the grabbing tool used to pull it out, so you can see the inside of the snake as the towel is removed.

Doctors were able to get the towel out quite easily, and Monty was discharged from the hospital that same day. Her owner reported to the hospital that she is “back to her happy, hungry self.”

Watch the full clip below: