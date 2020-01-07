I ate 11 meals prepared in a tiny train kitchen during a 4-day journey across Canada, and I was blown away by how delicious they all were

By
Rachel Askinasi
-

Meals and activities like wine tastings were included in my class ticket.

Meals and activities like wine tastings were included in my class ticket.
  • I spent four days – and ate 11 meals – onboard VIA Rail’s The Canadian sleeper train.
  • The train company promised “gourmet” meals prepared by “artisanal Canadian chefs” using local ingredients, but I was skeptical of how good the food could actually be coming out of a train’s small kitchen, which didn’t even take up half a train car.
  • I soon found out my skepticism was unwarranted, though, and the kitchen – which fit two cooks and two servers inside comfortably – was more restaurant-like than I could have imagined.
  • Almost everything I ate was delicious and looked like it came out of a restaurant kitchen – most of all, and most surprisingly, the rack of lamb.
  • The level of accommodation also was extraordinary. Substitutions were welcome, and I was thankful for it. This also raised my confidence in the actual food I was eating because I knew each dish was made-to-order.
  • Here’s a look at everything I ate along my journey from Toronto to Vancouver.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When I looked into taking a train from Toronto to Vancouver, one of my top concerns was the food.

My business class ticket included three meals per day and prohibited passengers from bringing and heating their own meals. So I was at the mercy of the train’s kitchen for four days.

VIA Rail’s website promised business class travelers “gourmet three-course meals” prepared and inspired by onboard chefs and “Canadian artisans.”

Meanwhile, economy class passengers were able to purchase food à la carte from the static menu seen here.

I was skeptical of the food quality, as airlines also promise “gourmet” food quite often and, in my opinion, they rarely deliver — like in the case of the first-class airplane meal seen here.

Read more: I flew across the continent in Air Canada’s Signature Class, the ‘best business class in North America.’ It lived up to the hype, but there were a few surprises.

I also didn’t expect the small train kitchen to resemble a restaurant kitchen so closely. The staff let me peek inside, and, though the kitchen was smaller than a train car, it seemed spacious enough inside. I couldn’t believe I was still standing on a train.

The kitchen had plenty of machinery and storage cabinets.
When I boarded The Canadian on a Sunday morning, it was time for brunch. To my surprise, I was directed to a dining car that actually looked like the one in the brochure.

The white table cloths, faux flower arrangements, and beautiful tableware had already exceeded my expectations.

There was also a leather-bound menu with printed pages that were changed out daily as the menu offerings rotated.

For my very first meal, I went with one of the specials: banana bread French toast. The waiter said it was a one-time menu offer, and I didn’t want to miss out.

Four pieces of French toast came to the table with fruit and a swirl of whipped cream. I was really impressed, and I started to look forward to the rest of the meals.

For dinner, I went with the red meat option. The rib eye steak came swimming in gravy, which isn’t really to my taste, but the actual steak was good, and the sides were solid, too.

Each dinner came with an appetizer of either salad or soup. On Monday I opted for the clam chowder. It wasn’t too thick and had a good amount of veggies and seafood inside.

The dinner menu onboard lists each meal option with a colored wine glass icon next to it. That indicates which wine pairs best with the meal.

I chose a local red wine and thought it went well with my meal. It cost me CA $9 (nearly US $7), which is quite inexpensive compared to the restaurant prices I’m used to.

Dessert was a choice between a chocolate torte and a raspberry and lemon cake.

I went with chocolate and wasn’t disappointed.

The next day there were three meals offered: Breakfast was from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., brunch from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner, which had two seatings as early as 5:30 p.m. and as late as 7:30 p.m.

Breakfast was a continental spread, featuring yogurt with berries, chia seed pudding, danish, and oatmeal. There were also pastries available for free throughout the day.

The brunch menu included a combination of hearty breakfast and lunch options. On day two of the trip, I stuck with the breakfast option and ordered eggs and local sourdough toast.

I know not everyone is as flexible as I am when it comes to food. That being said, I also tend to rarely order things off a menu as they are — my go-to sandwich order is a vegetarian sandwich, add grilled chicken. Enter, the vegetarian hash brunch.

The dish looked great as it was, but I knew I would enjoy it more with an egg instead of tofu. The waiter didn’t so much as bat an eye when I made the change, and the food came out just as I asked for it.

For my dinner on day two dinner, I ordered the vegetarian meal again, but this time I didn’t change anything up. I chose the veggie soup to start …

… and the daal as a main with a side of wild rice. Again, I was thoroughly impressed.

For dessert I ordered creme brulée — my ultimate favorite — except when it came to the table, I saw it was just creme. There was no sign of a sugary top, which is the whole essence of the brulée.

The inside was cold, solid, and mealy. It tasted like a creme-brulée-flavored cheesecake. This was the most disappointing thing I ate the entire trip.

Someone else at my table opted for the pumpkin pie — it was pretty tasty.

The next morning I made sure I got some breakfast. I took a cup of coffee and a dish of yogurt and berries up to the top of the Skyline car and enjoyed it with a view of the early morning.

For brunch, I ordered the chef’s special omelet, which had brie cheese and bacon inside. I asked for just egg whites, and the kitchen got it right. Sometimes restaurants even give me a hard time with this request.

The salad option that night was spinach, tomato, and cucumber.

But I ordered the squash soup. It was just OK — the broth was thinner and more watery than I have come to expect from a gourd-based soup.

After trying the meat and vegetarian dinners so far, it was time for me to try the fish on day three. It was a potato-crusted white fish that was better than I expected it to be.

Dessert was carrot cake, and I was thrilled. I love carrot cake. It tasted and looked like something that came out of a diner’s display case, but that’s not a bad thing at all.

I had yogurt and berries again the next morning to hold me over until a later brunch. I was ravenous by the time dinner rolled around on days two and three, so I thought I could be smarter about spreading out my meals.

It kind of worked. For brunch on day four, I went with the chicken, bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, which was pretty good.

There was one breakfast item that caught my eye: orange and cranberry pancakes. The kitchen continued to humor me and my bizarre eating habits by giving me a side of a single pancake.

My train comrades figured out that snacks are key to surviving this eating schedule. We bought snacks when we stopped in Winnipeg, and everyone was happy to share.

VIA Rail also had certain snacks out all day like the cookies seen here and a bowl of miscellaneous fruit …

… and daily happy hour tastings of wine and beer kept everyone feeling the good vibes of camaraderie.

On the last night, I ordered the salad appetizer. It featured mixed greens, watermelon, oranges, and feta cheese. It was the best salad I had seen all trip, and it tasted great.

For the last dinner onboard, rack of lamb was on the menu. I was choosing between that and chicken and ultimately went with the lamb. Go big or go home, right?

This meal was by far the best thing I had eaten the entire trip. It was cooked beautifully …

… and tasted phenomenal. The flavor of the rosemary really shined through. Although every meal was great, this was the first time I thought the dinner was restaurant quality.

I ended the trip with one last carrot cake. After all was said and done, one of my biggest concerns about traveling by train was squashed by really great food.

