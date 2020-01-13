Antonio Brown went on a profanity-laced tirade, threw penis candies at police, and then posted it all on Instagram

Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
Antonio Brown has made headlines for his bizarre behavior since he publicly aired his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Antonio Brown is at it again.

The former NFL great posted a video on Instagram on Monday morning in which he unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on his ex-wife, Chelsie Kyriss, and police officers.

He also threw a “bag of d—s” in their direction.

“A bag of d—s for the d—s,” Brown said in the video.

The feud seemed to begin after Brown alleged that Kyriss attempted to steal his car. Brown recorded a video that appears to show Kyriss and two of their three children climbing into the back of a police cruiser as he screamed slurs at them.

Brown has made headlines for his bizarre behavior since he publicly aired his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He played for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots this season, but both teams released the wide receiver.

You can watch the (NSFW) video below: