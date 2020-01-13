Antonio Brown went on a profanity-laced tirade, threw penis candies at police, and then posted it all on Instagram

caption Antonio Brown has made headlines for his bizarre behavior since he publicly aired his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown posted a video on Instagram on Monday morning in which he unleashed a profanity-laced tirade on his ex-wife, Chelsie Kyriss, and police officers.

The former NFL wide receiver also threw a “bag of d—s” toward the cops, his ex, and his children.

Brown has made headlines for his bizarre behavior since he publicly aired his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

You can watch the (NSFW) video below.

Antonio Brown is at it again.

He also threw a “bag of d—s” in their direction.

From this morning’s Antonio Brown story: “During the end of the exchange, Antonio Brown grabs a bag of gummy candies (shaped like penises) and throws them into the street in Chelsie's direction … screaming at her to have a ‘bag of dicks.’” pic.twitter.com/uCcs9gVhUv — Berk (@brk1s) January 13, 2020

“A bag of d—s for the d—s,” Brown said in the video.

The feud seemed to begin after Brown alleged that Kyriss attempted to steal his car. Brown recorded a video that appears to show Kyriss and two of their three children climbing into the back of a police cruiser as he screamed slurs at them.

Brown has made headlines for his bizarre behavior since he publicly aired his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He played for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots this season, but both teams released the wide receiver.

