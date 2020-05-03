Gatorade recreated its iconic ‘Be Like Mike’ Michael Jordan commercial with Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Elena Delle Donne

- source
- Gatorade
- It’s been nearly two decades since Michael Jordan played his final NBA game, but athletes across the globe still want to be like Mike.
- Gatorade released a new version of its iconic “Be Like Mike” commercial featuring then-Chicago Bull Michael Jordan with a new 2020 twist.
- The ad, which first aired in 1991, includes a montage of some of the GOAT’s most memorable plays along with shots of Jordan happily practicing and drinking Gatorade.
- The new commercial features three of 2020’s brightest basketball stars Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Elena Delle Donne showing off their best moves to inspire the next generation to be “like Mike.”
- Homemade clips of the trio showing off their best moves are interspersed with clips of Jordan dunking, practicing, and drinking Gatorade from the original commercial to inspire the next generation of athletes to be like Mike, too.
- Check out the newly-released 2020 “Be Like Mike” Gatorade commercial below:
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
We wanted to #BeLikeMike then.
We want to #BeLikeMike now.
We want to #BeLikeMike forever.⚡️@ZionWilliamson @De11eDonne @JayTatum0 pic.twitter.com/BzBb0PTbz1
— Gatorade (@Gatorade) May 2, 2020
- Read more:
- Map shows where every state stands in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT debate
- Michael Jordan once trolled Diana Taurasi for a year after the WNBA icon missed a free throw at his summer camp
- Dennis Rodman once made Michael Jordan and the Bulls go all out in a drill designed to get him back in shape after a personal vacation
- Dennis Rodman spent late-night gym sessions rebounding for his friends so he could track the trajectory of different shots