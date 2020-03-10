Blue Ivy Carter was too nervous to ask LeBron James for an autograph, and the video is adorable

caption Blue Ivy Carter was a little starstruck meeting LeBron James. source ESPN/Twitter

Blue Ivy Carter was too nervous to ask LeBron James for an autograph, so her dad Jay Z had to provide a little encouragement.

The eight-year-old approached the basketball pro with her dad after his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, beat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday.

In a video shared by ESPN on Twitter, after Jay Z congratulated James, Blue tapped on her dad’s shoulders to get him to make the special request from her.

“I can’t do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him,” Jay Z responded. “You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it.”

Realizing Blue Ivy was too nervous to ask, James said: “You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you.”

caption Blue Ivy tapped on her dad’s shoulder to get him to ask for her. source ESPN/Twitter

Noticing the eight-year-old was a little nervous, James said: “You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you.”

After Blue nodded her head, James promised she’d recieve an autographed ball by the time school finished on Monday.

“You got school on Monday? By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it,” James told her.

Blue Ivy smiled while her dad put his arms around her before walking away.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers’ win ???? pic.twitter.com/g58Bw9xJ7U — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2020

The stylish father-daughter duo enjoyed the game courtside and with snacks.

Blue Ivy wore a personalized denim jacket which read “Blue Is My Name,” black leggings, and Fendi combat boots, while Jay Z sported a gray “Avant-Garde” sweatshirt, black pants, and a Los Angeles Rhude hat by designer Rhuigi Villaseñor.

Despite Blue Ivy being a nervous to meet James on Sunday, her mom Beyonce told People in July 2019 that she is “very sassy, high energy, and knows what she wants.”

Blue Ivy also attended the Super Bowl alongside her famous parents, where she tossed the ball onto the field.

She has also surpassed more than one million monthly followers on Spotify – despite never releasing music as a solo artist.

caption Blue Ivy and Jay Z enjoyed their father-daughter time courtside. source Kirby Lee/Reuters

