Germany’s top-flight soccer league pumped fake crowd noise into its broadcast, and it sounded surprisingly normal

caption The Bundesliga still doesn’t have any fans attending games in person, but the arenas sounded full during FS1 broadcasts over the weekend. source REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Fox Sports 1 pumped fake crowd noise into its Bundesliga broadcasts over the weekend.

While the initial idea of using artificial crowd noise received some pushback from fans, it felt as if people embraced the concept when it was put into practice.

Fox’s decision to experiment with crowd noise for German soccer could be seen as a test of sorts for how the network might handle empty arenas as sports leagues in the US move toward restarting.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sports fans may not be seen in arenas for some time, but they might still be heard.

The Bundesliga, the top-flight soccer league in Germany, was one of the first major sports leagues to start back up after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports world to hit pause. While matches are still being played in empty arenas, over the weekend, the league’s American broadcast partner Fox Sports 1 decided to test what might become a big part of its broadcasts this coming fall: pumping in crowd noise.

I think if it's done right like this, adding crowd noise can make it feel like you're watching a regular game on TV (outside of the empty seats, of course.) This Bundesliga match on FS1 sounds much better than I expected it would. pic.twitter.com/yjtcD2KdSE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 24, 2020

The artificial ambiance of crowd noise became a hotly debated topic in the sports world after Joe Buck – the play-by-play announcer for Fox’s top NFL broadcasts – said he believed it would be a part of the coming football season.

“It’s pretty much a done deal,” Buck said during an interview with “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM. “I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it’s really important.”

At the time, fans were quick to embrace or dismiss the idea, but over the weekend Fox Sports 1 gave the concept its first real test run.

Timo Werner is back in business for @RBLeipzig_EN ????⚽ pic.twitter.com/XAz2mRISFf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 24, 2020

On Twitter, fan response was still mixed, but it felt as if more people were coming around to the prospect of more games being broadcast with artificial crowd noise.

I know it’s not real. I don’t care. The pumped in crowd noise somehow makes this much better. https://t.co/ArIThzdzRw — Ben Wright (@benwright) May 24, 2020

The crowd whistles are a great touch. https://t.co/cv24xQ4VCM — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) May 24, 2020

ngl the fake crowd noise is perfect for the amount of attention i'm actually paying to the game which is the old "i'm working but have a game on in the background" move — Meg Linehan (@itsmeglinehan) May 26, 2020

With fans beginning to embrace pumped-in crowd noise, we could see the trend continue as the summer rolls into fall, with the NBA and MLB looking to get their seasons going and the NFL gearing up for a September start to the regular season.

While the artificial noise has seemingly worked out okay for soccer broadcasts, it’s possible that other sports present a somewhat greater challenge when it comes to providing a real game day feeling.

Throughout FS1’s Bundesliga broadcasts, the crowd noise served as something of an ambient bed – indiscernible chants, whistles, and cheers filled up the empty space of each half, and the only major adjustment necessary was turning up the celebratory energy when the home side netted a goal.

But given the start-stop nature of basketball and football, creating and controlling an artificial soundscape that swells, quiets, and reacts as a real crowd might prove a more difficult needle to thread.

For now, Fox still has time to figure out how best to recreate the sounds of a live crowd for fans watching at home, and the Bundesliga presents the network with a solid testing ground to further fine-tune their effort.

Read more:

The NBA is considering new playoff formats, including a World Cup-style group stage, as it attempts to make a return

Cavaliers center Andre Drummond tipped $1,000 at a Florida restaurant and left his waitress in tears of joy

‘The craziest year I’ve ever seen’: The inside story of an NBA season derailed by controversy, a tragic death, and a pandemic

Tom Brady ripped a huge hole in the back of his pants on national television after hitting miraculous golf shot