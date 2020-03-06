Soccer star Christen Press’s stunning goal for the United States at the SheBelieves Cup is so beautiful

source ESPN2

The United States Women’s National Team kicked off the SheBelieves Cup with a match against England.

Christen Press got the USWNT on the board in the 53rd minute with a bending strike from well outside the box.

The replay from behind Press is jaw-dropping.

Christen Press … Oh my!

The United States Women’s National Team began their quest to win the 2020 SheBelieves Cup with a match against England on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first half in which the USWNT missed on multiple scoring opportunities, they finally broke through in the 53rd minute, and oh my, it was worth the wait.

Christen Press collected a pass just outside the box, spun and launched a bender that the keeper never had a chance to stop. Golazo indeed.

To truly appreciate the goal, you have to see the first replay here, from behind Press. Just listen to the sound that ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar makes as he sees the bend.

World Class.