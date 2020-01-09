Coco Gauff called out her dad for cursing while he was mic’d up at the Auckland Open

caption The endearing exchange between Coco Gauff and her father even caught the attention of Naomi Osaka, who shared the video on Twitter. source Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Coco Gauff lectured her dad for cursing while mic’d up during her Thursday match at the ASB Classic.

When her father and coach, Corey, let a “damn” slip while giving his daughter a pep talk heading into the second set, the 15-year-old wunderkind smiled and told him “you can’t curse.”

The endearing exchange caught the attention of fellow young tennis star Naomi Osaka, who shared the video with the caption, “Dude my heart can’t take thisssss.”

Coco Gauff may play far beyond her years on the court, but when it comes to squabbles with her dad, she’s not too far off from any other 15 year old.

After winning her first set against Laura Siegemund at the ATP Auckland Open – better known as the ASB Classic – on Thursday, Gauff conferred with her father and coach, Corey, about how to close out the second-round match and advance to the quarterfinals.

The elder Gauff crouched in front of his daughter and launched into a full-blown pep talk while he was mic’d up. In the midst of calling Coco a “champion” and complimenting her serve, Gauff used some language that caught the 15 year old’s attention.

“The one thing you did the last three games, you didn’t give out no free points on her damn serve,” Corey said.

Coco finished taking a swig from her water bottle before correcting him.

“You can’t curse,” she smiled.

“I cursed? Sorry about that,” he jokingly followed up into his microphone.

He took a beat and laughed before asking his daughter if he “cursed for real.”

“Well, you said the D-word,” she replied.

“Oh, well that don’t really count,” he quipped.

“In some places it does,” she insisted.

Check out the full video:

The endearing exchange picked up some attention on social media, and even tennis fellow young tennis star Naomi Osaka got in on praising the father-daughter duo.

Dude my heart can’t take thisssss ????❤️ https://t.co/F6vOw5ETcp — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 9, 2020

Despite powering through some inconsistent play to win the opening set 7-5, Gauff faltered in the second set and dropped the third 3-6 to exit from the singles tournament in Auckland. She’ll continue playing in the doubles competition there before moving on to play her first major of the year at next week’s Australian Open.