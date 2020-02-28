Darts crowd goes berserk after Michael Smith hits the first Premier League ‘nine-darter’ since 2017

Michael Smith sent a Dublin crowd into hysterics on Thursday with his “nine-darter” against Daryl Gurney.

Smith tossed what is the darts equivalent of a perfect game, hitting off a pair of 180s before closing out the leg with a triple-20, triple-19, double-12 combination.

It’s the first time a Premier League player has accomplished the feat since 2017.

Michael Smith wrote his name into the darts history books on Thursday night, thrilling a Dublin crowd with his nine-darter against Daryl Gurney.

The “nine-darter” can be thought of as the darts equivalent of a perfect game, or possibly an immaculate inning.

For those unfamiliar, in each “leg” of a darts match, both players are racing to drop their total from 501 to precisely zero. The quickest a player can achieve that is with nine darts, all perfect.

That said, you don’t need to really know the rules to know what Smith accomplished was special – just listening to the crowd makes it clear he had done something otherworldly.

After earning huge cheers for his first two 180s – three darts that all hit triple-20, the crowd’s cheers rose in anticipation with each of his final three shots, culminating in a delayed, euphoric release after he closed the leg on double-12.

Take a listen.

Smith’s nine-darter was the first one hit in the Premier League since 2017, and just the 55th televised nine-darter in the history of the sport.

There truly is nothing like a great darts highlight.

