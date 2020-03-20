A man used a drone to take his dog for a walk while he was in lockdown because of the coronavirus

source Vakis Demetriou via Facebook

One man in Cyprus used a drone to take his dog for a walk during a lockdown.

The video has gained a lot of attention since it was posted on Wednesday, gaining 3.6 million views on Twitter.

The post comes after Cyprus shut down public areas like malls and nightclubs earlier this week to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused people all over the world to re-think how they perform daily tasks and errands without leaving their home.

For one man in Cyprus, that meant deploying his drone to take his dog for a walk.

In a video published on Facebook by Vakis Demetriou on March 18, a small pup can be seen strolling down the street with nothing but a drone hovering at the other end of its leash. The video has since been republished on Twitter and by news outlets including The New York Daily News and New Zealand-based news outlet Stuff.

The video caption read: “5th day quarantine. Stay home safe but don’t forget your dog’s happiness.”

At the time of writing, the video had 3.6 million views on Twitter.

For what it’s worth, the dog didn’t seem to care whether it was a drone or a human on the other end of the leash. But the video did leave some Twitter viewers wondering who was there to clean up after the dog.

Demetriou’s video is a lighter example of how drones have been used in areas undergoing lockdowns. Police in Spain as well as in the United States in California have used drones to warn people to stay indoors during enforced lockdowns, according to reports from the BBC and the Financial Times.

Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades declared a state of emergency on Sunday as he announced new lockdown measures that including closing down public areas like malls and department stores and only allowing and only allowing those with medical clearance to enter the country, as Cypriot daily newspaper the Cyprus Mail reported.

See the video below.