One of the emergency hospitals Wuhan is panic-building is looking close to completion. Watch a live feed of the construction here.

caption A still from a livestream showing the the rapid progress of the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. source CGTN

One of the emergency hospitals China is panic-building in Wuhan in response to the deadly coronavirus appears to be close to completion.

The rapid progress on the building work of the Huoshenshan hospital is being live streamed on the YouTube channel of Chinese state media network CGTN, which can be seen below:

The stream shows a series of near-finished buildings, including a second floor in some cases.

Friday marks just the seventh day of construction on the Huoshenshan hospital, which is due to go into use in just three days on Monday, February 3.

Only a week ago the site was an empty plot of land as can be seen in the photo below:

caption This aerial photo on January 24, 2020 shows excavators at the construction site of a new hospital being built to treat patients from a deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Huoshenshan hospital has an area of 25,000 square meters (269,000 square feet), and 1,000 beds, according to People’s Daily, a state-run news outlet.

The construction of a second hospital is also available to see on the live stream. The Leishenshan Hospital has a larger capacity of 1,600 beds, and is expected to open by next Wednesday, according to CGTN.

They are located about 25 miles apart.

caption Map showing the location of the two sites for Wuhan’s new coronavirus hospitals. source Google Maps

After the outbreak started authorities in Wuhan, where the virus originated, geared up to build the hospitals at a rapid pace after medics in the city described overcrowded hospitals and a shortage of test kits.

Chinese authorities have plans to build two more hospitals in the nearby city of Huanggang, and in Zhenzhou, a city about 300 miles away, MailOnline reported.

In 2003, Chinese authorities built the Xiaotangshan Hospital in Beijing in just seven days to respond to the SARS epidemic. It treated one-seventh of all of the country’s SARS patients at the time, People’s Daily said.

The coronavirus has now spread to at least 20 countries worldwide. The vast majority of cases are in China, with almost 10,000 people in the country infected, and over 200 dead.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Thursday.