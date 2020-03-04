Tottenham’s Eric Dier jumped into the stands to confront a fan, causing a chaotic scene after his team’s loss to Norwich City

caption Eric Dier in the stands. source Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham defender Eric Dier leapt into the crowd and confronted a fan in a wild scene after his team lost to Norwich City on penalties.

Several videos and photos show Dier getting in the face of a fan just after the game ended.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho denounced Dier’s actions, saying, “I don’t think that belongs to the game.”

It’s not clear what sparked the confrontation, but Mourinho suggested it had to do with Dier’s brother.

Tottenham lost to Norwich City on penalties Wednesday, a shocking loss to a Spurs team that seemed almost certain to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

After the game, Spurs defender Eric Dier leapt into the crowd and confronted a fan, causing a chaotic scene.

So Eric Dier just launched passed me at #TottenhamHotspur game against #Norwich to launch into a fan. Make of that what you will @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/4HVz1fm6t4 — insert title (@queercatholic1) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me ???? pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

Eric Dier just ran into the crowd and started having it out with a fan.. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6Db0OygpqG — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) March 4, 2020

After the confrontation, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho condemned Dier’s actions and explained that the altercation had to do with Dier’s brother.

“I don’t think that belongs to the game,” Mourinho said, according to The Sun. “The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question. I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do.”

Mourinho added: “This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy.”

Jose Mourinho says that Eric Dier confronted Tottenham fans because they were insulting him in front of his family and his younger brother got involved pic.twitter.com/UR7cso5pfX — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 4, 2020

But the precise circumstances that sparked the conflict remain unclear.

