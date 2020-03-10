A 75-year-old man scored on his pro soccer debut and is now 1 game away from being the sport’s oldest ever player

caption Ezzeldin Bahader and his October teammates. source YouTube/RT Sport

He now needs to play one more game to be officially recognized as the oldest pro soccer play ever by Guinness World Records.

A 75-year-old man scored on his professional soccer debut and is bidding to become the sport’s oldest ever player.

Ezzeldin Bahader, who signed for Egyptian third tier team “October 6” in January, netted a penalty to rescue a point for his side in a 1-1 draw against “Genius” on Saturday, according to Goal.

He also played the full 90 minutes of the match despite carrying a knee injury.

Watch him score below:

75-year-old Ezzeldin Bahadur scored on his debut and only needs to play one more game to become the oldest player ever! ???????? pic.twitter.com/qMYjTU6f6m — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 9, 2020

The current record is held Israel’s Isaak Hayik, who was just over 73-years-old when he played in goal for Israeli fourth-tier side Maccabi Ironi Or Yehuda last April.

“Bahader needs to play two full games to qualify as an entry in the Guinness World Records book,” the BBC reports, and so is just one full match away from beating Hayik’s record.

“I became the oldest professional footballer scoring a goal in an official game,” Bahader, a grandfather of six, said afterwards, according to the BBC.

“This is something that was achieved in the last minute of the game that I thought I wouldn’t achieve. I was injured and all what I hoped for was to continue for the full 90 minutes and play the next game.”

