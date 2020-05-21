Floyd Mayweather is training a 21-year-old US boxer who many already say is the next Floyd Mayweather

caption Floyd Mayweather has been training Devin Haney in Las Vegas. source Photos by Devin Haney / Instagram

Devin Haney, 21, is posting videos on Instagram which show he is being trained by Floyd Mayweather.

Haney has this week been taking late night boxing lessons at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, which is closed to the public.

In a video posted to social media Haney’s father wraps his hands, he gets into the ring with Mayweather, drills punches into the former champion’s pads, and learns footwork technique.

Haney has already been compared by many in boxing to Mayweather in the early stages of his career.

Watch video clips of some of the training sessions below.

Devin Haney is one of the brightest talents in combat sports, a lightweight world champion at 21 years old, and is currently training at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

At 10.30 p.m., and with the gym closed to the public, Haney has been getting his hands wrapped before drilling punches into Mayweather’s pads, who has also been trying to optimize his footwork.

Haney has been documenting the experience on Instagram:

Mayweather has clearly been impressed with what he has seen in his gym.

“Keep up the good work,” Mayweather said on one of Haney’s posts. “I got a lot more to teach you.”

Haney’s performances in the ring have attracted comparisons to a younger, lighter, Mayweather who was more attack-happy than defensively-savvy.

To punctuate the similarities, Haney even adopted a social media strategy in which he has posed next to stacks of cash – a staple of Mayweather’s Instagram page.

Mayweather recently appeared on a live chat with bricks of hundred dollar bills and told followers he was well-poised to thrive in a coronavirus-induced recession.

Mayweather said he developed a passion for training younger fighters after his uncle and former trainer, Roger Mayweather, died from deteriorating health conditions earlier this year.

He has been seen coaching his 20-year-old son, Koraun, as well as his 14-year-old nephew.

Haney, however, is Mayweather’s most famous client so far.

