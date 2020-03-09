Italian soccer player celebrates a goal with a message for fans about coronavirus while playing in an empty stadium

caption After scoring the opening goal of his match, Francesco Caputo held up a sign to the camera that read, “Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home.” source @ESPNFC / Twitter

Sassuolo forward Francesco Caputo sent a message to fans on Monday after scoring the opening goal of his team’s Serie A match against Brescia.

After finding the back of the net, Caputo offered a message to those in Italy who are dealing with the spread of the coronavirus: “Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home.”

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, is forcing many sporting events around the world to reschedule or be cancelled outright. As of Monday in Italy, all sports are suspended until April, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Despite scoring in an empty home stadium, Caputo still found a way to send his message to fans.

Concern about the spread of the coronavirus has led to cautionary measures to be taken in Italy’s Serie A.

The league was forced to suspend play on Monday after the Italian government halted all sports in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. Italy has already been hit hard by the virus, with more than 7,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths as of Monday.

In what wound up being one of the final sporting events in Italy before the halt of play, Sassuolo forward Francesco Caputo sent fans watching at home a message of hope through the television.

In front of a home stadium that was already empty due to the virus, Caputo scored the opening goal of the match just before halftime, putting Sassuolo ahead of Brescia.

After finding the back of the net, Caputo ran towards the camera and held up a sign that read, “Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home.”

After scoring for Sassuolo, Francesco Caputo held up a sign reading “Everything will be fine. Stay safe at home” in response to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. pic.twitter.com/9yexBBUQZ2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2020

Caputo would go on to score again in the second half, leading Sassuolo to a 3-0 victory.

Sporting events have been suspended until the first week of April, but whenever Sassuolo is back in action, fans will be ready to show their appreciation for Caputo.

