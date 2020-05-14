A 40-year-old fighter could be heard saying sorry to his American opponent in the middle of a UFC fight for beating him so bad

caption Glover Teixeira apologized while thrashing Anthony Smith. source Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Glover Teixeira apologized to Anthony Smith for beating him up so bad during a fight Wednesday.

Teixeira, 40, rolled back the years to inflict a brutal fifth-round stoppage win over Smith, winning at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

During the fight, Teixeira could be heard saying “sorry” twice to Smith, who replied, “It is what it is.”

Watch the mid-fight conversation below.

A 40-year-old fighter could be heard repeatedly apologizing to his opponent during a UFC fight Wednesday because he was beating him so bad his teeth fell out.

Glover Teixeira extended his winning run at a UFC Fight Night show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, adding Anthony Smith’s name to his record.

Teixeira landed 138 of 226 strikes, a 61% accuracy rate, and in the middle of the fifth round the Brazilian was heard saying sorry to his American challenger.

Smith, who landed just one strike in the third round and none in the fifth, could be heard replying not to worry about it. “It is what it is,” he said.

Watch the mid-fight conversation right here:

Teixeira: Sorry, Anthony, it’s part of the job.

Smith: What?

Teixeira: Sorry. Part of the job.

Smith: Yeah. It is what it is. This mid-fight convo between @gloverteixeira and @lionheartasmith is wild ???? #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/p4VEPqFjxI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

Conversations between fighters could perhaps be heard more easily at this event because, while the arena could entertain 15,000 people, it was a behind-closed-doors show because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis shuttered sports in mid-March, but the UFC became the first major US sports organization to restart operations when it held a pay-per-view show Saturday headlined by Justin Gaethje’s extraordinary win over Tony Ferguson in Florida.

The UFC returned to the same venue for its Fight Night event Wednesday, and another show is scheduled for this Saturday.