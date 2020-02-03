An American fighter injured his opponent’s arm so severely he looked like Harry Potter when a rogue Bludger turned his limb to jelly

caption Pat Sabatini was left ruing a floppy arm after he failed to tap to James Gonzalez’s arm lock. source Twitter / UFC Fight Pass / YouTube / Harry Potter Clips

Pat Sabatini lost his Cage Fury Fighting Championships featherweight title in horrific circumstances.

Title challenger James Gonzalez applied an arm lock that Sabatini did not tap to, instead, he tried to slam his way out of the submission.

This made the arm bend in areas it just wasn’t supposed to, and he injured himself severely.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An American fighter injured his opponent’s arm so severely it made him look like Harry Potter when a rogue Bludger and a spell-gone-wrong turned his limb to jelly.

It all went down in the regional American MMA firm Cage Fury Fighting Championships, in a featherweight title main event between defending champion Pat Sabatini and the challenger James Gonzalez, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The title fight lasted just 46 seconds as Gonzalez applied an arm lock which Sabatani attempted to slam his way out of.

This, though, made things worse as the pressure bent his arm in all sorts of ways it should not have gone, while the referee looked on, late to stop the bout.

When the bout was waved off, Sabatini’s arm was clearly injured and he dangled it from his shoulder and elbow like Potter in the “Chamber of Secrets” when a game of Quidditch and an aggressive Bludger ball knocked him off his broom, snapping his limb.

Gilderoy Lockhart attempted to mend Harry’s bones on the Quidditch field only for his spell to remove them instead, leaving his arm like a floppy, jelly-like mess.

WARNING: You can watch footage of Sabatani’s injury right here but we don’t know why you’d want to.

Seriously.

MMA Mania reports that medical staff said Sabatini suffered a shoulder and elbow dislocation. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined for.

Read more:

One of Britain’s top fighters vows to punch Jorge Masvidal next time he sees him – in the streets, or in the UFC

An American boxer was accidentally head-butted in a fight and suffered a gash so wide you could have stuck a nickel in it

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin won’t fight Demetrius Andrade because he’s so good, DAZN analyst says

An American boxer’s father screamed ‘f— him up for that!’ when the opponent appeared to bite his son on the shoulder in the middle of a fight

2 of the world’s best boxers are desperate to fight Conor McGregor, proving the balance of power has swung wildly towards UFC and Dana White