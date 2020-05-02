‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson breaks deadlift world record with 1,104-pound lift

- source
- “Game of Thrones” star Hafthor Bjornsson set a new deadlift world record on Saturday after lifting 1,104 pounds.
- The attempt was broadcast live on ESPN, leading into a block of “The Ocho” programming that highlights lesser-known sports.
- Bjornsson, who played The Mountain on the hit HBO show, has plenty of experience as a strongman, having won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 after taking silver the previous two years.
- With his lift on Saturday, Bjornsson broke the previous world record of 1,102 lbs, set by fellow strongman Eddie Hall in 2016.
- You can watch Bjornsson’s record-setting deadlift below.
.@ThorBjornsson_ HAS DONE IT!
He just deadlifted 1,104 pounds, setting a new world record ???????? #TheOcho pic.twitter.com/YQzO5ULZ3S
— ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2020
