‘Game of Thrones’ star Hafthor Bjornsson breaks deadlift world record with 1,104-pound lift

  • “Game of Thrones” star Hafthor Bjornsson set a new deadlift world record on Saturday after lifting 1,104 pounds.
  • The attempt was broadcast live on ESPN, leading into a block of “The Ocho” programming that highlights lesser-known sports.
  • Bjornsson, who played The Mountain on the hit HBO show, has plenty of experience as a strongman, having won the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 after taking silver the previous two years.
  • With his lift on Saturday, Bjornsson broke the previous world record of 1,102 lbs, set by fellow strongman Eddie Hall in 2016.
  • You can watch Bjornsson’s record-setting deadlift below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

