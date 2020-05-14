This UV light video shows just how far a virus can spread between 10 people at a buffet

By
Bill Bostock, Business Insider US
-

UV light show volunteers eating in a simulated restaurant environment, aired by Japanese national broadcaster NHK on May 8, 2020.

caption
UV light show volunteers eating in a simulated restaurant environment, aired by Japanese national broadcaster NHK on May 8, 2020.
source
NHK
  • A popular video in Japan released on May 8 shows quickly a virus can spread between restaurant diners.
  • Japanese state broadcaster NHK gathered 10 volunteers to eat as normal in a simulated buffet environment.
  • One person was chosen to be carrying the virus, and fluorescent paint was put on to their hand to represent it.
  • The 10 people were then left for 30 minutes to get food from the buffet, sit down together, and eat.
  • A UV light was then used to lay bare how the paint had spread. Scroll down to watch the video.
  • All nine other people, table surfaces, glassware, and serving utensils, bore traces of the paint within minutes, NHK said.
  • Three people had traces of the paint on their faces.
  • Hiroyuki Kunishima, of the St. Marianna University School of Medicine, told NHK that a “high-touch surface” like tongs or container lids are “harboring danger.”
  • Two health experts told CNN the lesson to learn was that regular handwashing is key to stopping a virus from spreading.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.