This UV light video shows just how far a virus can spread between 10 people at a buffet

- source
- NHK
- A popular video in Japan released on May 8 shows quickly a virus can spread between restaurant diners.
- Japanese state broadcaster NHK gathered 10 volunteers to eat as normal in a simulated buffet environment.
- One person was chosen to be carrying the virus, and fluorescent paint was put on to their hand to represent it.
- The 10 people were then left for 30 minutes to get food from the buffet, sit down together, and eat.
- A UV light was then used to lay bare how the paint had spread. Scroll down to watch the video.
- All nine other people, table surfaces, glassware, and serving utensils, bore traces of the paint within minutes, NHK said.
- Three people had traces of the paint on their faces.
- Hiroyuki Kunishima, of the St. Marianna University School of Medicine, told NHK that a “high-touch surface” like tongs or container lids are “harboring danger.”
- Two health experts told CNN the lesson to learn was that regular handwashing is key to stopping a virus from spreading.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
クルーズ船で感染拡大を招いたとされる接触感染がどのようにして起きるのか、ＮＨＫが専門家と共同で実験を行ったところ、ウイルスに見立てた塗料は多数の人が触るものを介して広がることが確認されました。https://t.co/exeyyRXQiD pic.twitter.com/NCHGyJyXRw
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) May 8, 2020