Karl-Anthony Towns revealed his mom is in a medically-induced coma due to COVID-19 in an emotional video warning people to take the virus seriously

caption Towns says his mother has been put in a medically-induced coma and is using a respirator to breathe. source Karl-Anthony Towns/YouTube

Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother – Jacqueline Cruz – has been hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star updated fans on his mom’s status in an emotional video posted Tuesday night.

Towns says his mother has been put in a medically-induced coma and is using a respirator to breathe.

The two-time NBA All-Star begged viewers to “understand that the severity of this disease is real… and needs to not be taken lightly.”

In addition to releasing the video, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, to help with testing for COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In an emotional video posted Tuesday night, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that his mother has been hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

The 24-year-old two-time NBA All-Star said his mom – Jacqueline Cruz – has been placed in a medically-induced coma and is using a respirator to breathe while fighting COVID-19.

caption Karl-Anthony Towns also donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, to help with testing for COVID-19. source Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

“I was told early last week my parents weren’t feeling well,” Towns said. “My first reaction to her was to go seek medical attention immediately. There’s no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital.”

Towns fought back tears while he explained that his mother’s fever fluctuated between 101.9 and 103 but “would immediately spike back up” once her medicine wore off.

“We always felt that the next medicine would help,” he said. “This is the one that’s going to get it done. This mixture is going to get it done.”

But Towns said Cruz was increasingly uncomfortable and that both her lungs and her cough were getting worse as time passed.

“She was deteriorating in front of our eyes,” he said.

“She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can,” he added.

Eventually, Towns described a day when he spoke with his mom and both of them felt that she “was turning the corner” in fighting the illness. He was hopeful that she would soon be able to follow his father’s lead and head home to recover fully under quarantine.

Instead, Towns received the news that Cruz had gone “sideways.”

“Things had went sideways quick,” he said. “And her lungs were extremely getting worse, and she was having trouble breathing, and they were just explaining to me that she had to be put on a ventilator and she was getting worse.”

“She was confused by everything,” Towns added. “And I’m trying to talk to her about everything and encourage and stay positive, just talk through everything with her.”

The medical staff taking care of Cruz made the decision to put her in a medically-induced coma shortly after Towns spoke with her.

And though he’s regularly received updates from the hospital, he obviously has not been able to communicate with her since.

source Elsa/Getty Images

“It’s been very difficult for me and my family, to say the least,” Towns said. “It’s rough … I’m just keeping the strength up for everybody and my family.”

Towns said he decided to film the video to help educate and inform the public about the seriousness of COVID-19.

“This disease needs to not be taken lightly,” he said. “Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. This disease is … It’s deadly. It’s deadly.”

“I hope my story helps,” Towns added.

The Timberwolves center closed the video with a message of hope. He said his mom is “the strongest woman I know” and expressed confidence that she’ll pull through.

“And we’re going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this,” Towns said. “We’re going to beat it. We’re going to win.”

Check out the full video below:

In addition to releasing the video, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, on March 15 to help with testing for COVID-19.