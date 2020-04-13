Katie Ledecky has gotten creative with her pre-Olympic workouts while in lockdown, incorporating fins, flippers, and snorkels into her routine

source Clive Rose/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky had to get creative while training for the Olympics from isolation in her home.

Part of the five-time Olympic gold medalist’s lockdown workout involves “aquatic burpees,” which are like traditional burpees but done while wearing flippers, fins, and a snorkel.

Ledecky told Cari Champion that she had to be “adaptive to the circumstances” during the Yahoo Sports + Women’s Sports Foundation #WeKeepPlaying Livestream.

She also said that she’s “happy to have something to start shooting for” now that the swimming Olympic trials have officially been rescheduled for June 2021.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Katie Ledecky is one of the most accomplished athletes on the planet, but even the historically great swimmer is still adjusting to working out while quarantined in her home.

During the Yahoo Sports + Women’s Sports Foundation #WeKeepPlaying Livestream – which featured notable female athletes including Billie Jean King, Sabrina Ionescu, Carli Lloyd, and more – the five-time Olympic gold medalist said she’s had to be “adaptive to the circumstances” while continuing to train for the upcoming Olympics.

source Adam Pretty/Getty

“I haven’t had access to normal training facilities,” Ledecky added. “I’m not able to train in the weight room or with my training and my teammates… so I’ve just had to be adaptive to the circumstances and use the resources that I do have.”

She’s been quite innovative in doing so. In fact, the current world record holder in the women’s 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter freestyle has even incorporated some swim gear into her living room workouts.

Ledecky posted a video of herself completing what she calls “aquatic burpees,” which are like traditional burpees but done while wearing flippers, fins, and a snorkel.

Aquatic burpees aren’t easy????

…but staying home is. Isolate like an Olympian and do your part to help keep others safe. #VisaAmbassador Proud to be on #teamvisa @visa_us #stayhome pic.twitter.com/CMMdHuUmcn — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) April 2, 2020

The unique exercise even made its way into the inspirational #WeKeepPlaying Livestream sign off video, in which Ledecky – whose 15 world championship gold medals are the most in history for a female swimmer – says “I keep playing with passion and with my goals in sight.”

"We're all on one team through this and we just need to keep cheering each other on." –@katieledecky Show us how you keep playing using ➡️ #WeKeepPlaying pic.twitter.com/iZpB6vRYxH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 11, 2020

Ledecky was a heavy favorite heading into the 2020 Olympic games after breaking out in Rio de Janeiro four years ago. And now that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to summer of 2021 and swimming Olympic trials have been rescheduled for June of next year, Ledecky says she’s “happy to have something to start shooting for” but admits that “it’s hard to plan things out” given the fact that she can’t “resume normal trainings” just yet.

“We’re doing the best that we can right now and you can only control what you can control,” she added. “Just take it day by day and try to win each day.”