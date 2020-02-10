A 25-year-old American called ‘Khaos’ finished his opponent after 27 seconds of his UFC debut, but not before hitting him 3 times while he was defenseless on the canvas

caption Khaos Williams won his UFC debut in remarkable fashion. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kalinn “Khaos” Williams, remember the name.

The 25-year-old American bulldozed through his opponent, Alex Morono, at the UFC 247 event in Texas on Saturday.

But the dominant nature of the win – a 27 second knockout on his UFC debut – prompted the UFC commentator Joe Rogan to hail the performance as “outstanding” during the broadcast.

“That’s how you make a UFC debut, ladies and gentlemen,” Rogan said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 25-year-old American called “Khaos” finished his opponent after 27 seconds of his UFC debut, but not before hitting him three times while he was defenseless on the canvas.

Meet Kalinn Williams, a fearless and all-action striker who took the UFC 247 preliminary card by storm at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Williams, a 6-foot tall welterweight from Detroit, fought for the first time as a professional mixed martial artist in 2017. In the three years since competing in regional MMA firms, he put together a strong record of nine wins (4 KOs, 1 sub, 4 decisions) against one loss.

His 11th fight last weekend was his first under the UFC banner. And boy, did he know how to make a statement.

Within seconds of the start of the fight, Williams kicked Alex Morono in the calf, threw lunging combinations of strikes, and, with his back to the fence, floored him with aggressive striking.

Watch the 27-second knockout here:

THAT'S WHY THEY CALL HIM KHAOS! ????@KhaosOXWilliams wasting NO TIME in his Octagon debut! ????#UFC247 ???? Watch LIVE on ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/wtsbZshXgu — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

The UFC commentator Joe Rogan called the victory “outstanding” during the broadcast.

He added: “That’s how you make a UFC debut, ladies and gentlemen!”

Read more:

An MMA manager said Conor McGregor is ‘a scumbag’ and his only chance of fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov is in the streets

Dominant women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko kicks so awesomely she looks like a video game cheat code has come to life

Long-reigning champion Jon Jones narrowly won a fight which the UFC president Dana White said he should have lost

One of Britain’s top fighters vows to punch Jorge Masvidal next time he sees him – in the streets, or in the UFC

2 of the world’s best boxers are desperate to fight Conor McGregor, proving the balance of power has swung wildly towards UFC and Dana White