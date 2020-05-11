Michael Jordan let out his most genuine laugh of ‘The Last Dance’ after Gary Payton said his defense tired out Jordan in the 1996 Finals

caption Michael Jordan laughs during “The Last Dance.” source via “The Last Dance”/ESPN

In Episode 8 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” former Seattle Supersonics guard Gary Payton said his defense tired and “took a toll” on Michael Jordan in the 1996 Finals.

The filmmakers showed Jordan watching Payton’s comments, and Jordan let out a hilarious, earnest laugh, completely dismissing Payton’s answer.

The series has shown several glimpses of Jordan’s notorious competitiveness and fiery nature, but perhaps none have been so memorable as his guffawing at Payton’s comments.

ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance” has featured several raw, earnest reactions from Michael Jordan, but Episode 8 may have featured the best look at Jordan’s competitiveness yet.

The episode focused on the 1996 Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Seattle Supersonics, detailing how the Sonics won two straight games after Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton took on the challenge of guarding Jordan.

Payton told the filmmakers that his philosophy was to tire out Jordan and that he wished he had guarded him sooner before the Sonics were in a 3-0 hole in the series. Payton said his physical defense “took a toll” on Jordan.

In an effective move, the filmmakers filmed Jordan watching Payton’s comments. Jordan gave a look of disbelief, then a hearty laugh, before completely dismissing Payton’s comments.

Of course, the series has dedicated great time to Jordan’s competitive streak and occasional ruthlessness. The series documented how Jordan took any slight to motivate himself. Before the ’96 Finals, Jordan said he was fueled by Sonics coach George Karl ignoring him when they saw each other in the same restaurant.

Jordan and the Bulls went on to win the Finals in six games. Jordan averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 41% shooting from the field.

The filmmakers of “The Last Dance” used the same move earlier in the series when they showed Jordan a video of Isiah Thomas explaining regretting the Detroit walking off the floor in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals without shaking the Bulls’ hands. Jordan – who director Jason Hehir said had final word on all subject matters – completely dismissed Thomas’ answer, calling Thomas an “a–hole.” Many felt it was a true look at Jordan’s fiery nature.

After watching Payton’s answer, Jordan looked as if he wished he could get back on the basketball court with Payton again.