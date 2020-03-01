Mikey Garcia dropped Jessie Vargas in the fifth round en route to a decision win in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

Victory for the former four-weight world champion could tee up a shot at one of boxing’s marquee attractions – Manny Pacquiao.

Garcia challenged Pacquiao to a welterweight fight in a video message filmed in the locker room after his win over Vargas.

Garcia’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had previously said that a Pacquiao fight could happen in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mikey Garcia knocked his opponent down and then challenged Manny Pacquiao to a fight which could land in Saudi Arabia this summer.

After being serenaded by a mariachi band in the Ford Center locker room, Garcia walked to the Frisco ring and, though he surrendered the opening four rounds because of Jessie Vargas’ activity, found his power in the fifth to floor his opponent with a textbook one-two combination on Saturday.

Watch Garcia drop Vargas here:

VARGAS IS DOWN ???? pic.twitter.com/fxHe6NNImo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) March 1, 2020

Garcia dominated the middle rounds through an increase in punch activity but his overall victory was by no means one-sided, edging the three ringside judges’ cards with scores of 114-113 and 116-111 (twice).

Back in the locker room, Garcia, who was looking sweaty with a face which was slightly swollen, filmed a video message where he challenged Spence Jr. to a rematch and Manny Pacquiao to a summer showdown.

“I told you guys we’d be back,” he said. “Looking for bigger things [now]. Manny Pacquiao … maybe a rematch with Errol Spence. See you guys again.”

“Our preference, if Mikey Garcia were to be triumphant on Saturday night, is to make that Manny Pacquiao fight in July,” Garcia’s promoter Eddie Hearn, the group managing director of Matchroom Sport, said at a press conference earlier this week.

Hearn had previously said that Saudi Arabia would be a likely destination despite criticism last year that staging events in the authoritarian state – like the $100 million rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in Diriyah – was an attempt by the Kingdom to “sportswash” its human rights abuses.

“They [Saudi Arabia] want that [Pacquiao and Garcia] fight,” Hearn said in December, according to Boxing Scene.

“They want the biggest of the biggest fights in Saudi Arabia. They have loads of money and are not going anywhere. If you get [a mega fight], they have the money for it.”

Read more:

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions is scouting boxers on the US Olympic team to try and find the next Floyd Mayweather

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is unbeatable at super middleweight, DAZN stablemate Mikey Garcia says

Canelo Alvarez could become boxing’s greatest free agent since Floyd Mayweather, and Eddie Hearn says he would work with him ‘in an absolute heartbeat’

Conor McGregor would get ‘knocked out pretty quick’ by Manny Pacquiao, the boxer’s former promoter says

A 22-year-old from New Jersey is the mirror-image of Floyd Mayweather, and could ‘exceed’ the boxing legend’s achievements, his promoter claims

One of boxing’s most powerful executives says he is open to selling a stake in Top Rank, and 3 heavyweight companies have talked to him about buying