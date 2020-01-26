Neymar honored Kobe Bryant after a goal for Paris Saint-Germain following the NBA legend’s death

caption Neymar honors Kobe Bryant source beIN Sports

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

Neymar is a well-known NBA fan and honored Bryant after scoring his second goal on Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar flashed the numbers two and four, a reference to Kobe’s number, and then held his hands in prayer before pointing to the sky.

Here is the video from beIN sports, via ESPN.