Neymar honored Kobe Bryant after a goal for Paris Saint-Germain following the NBA legend’s death

- source
- beIN Sports
- Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.
- Neymar is a well-known NBA fan and honored Bryant after scoring his second goal on Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain.
- Neymar flashed the numbers two and four, a reference to Kobe’s number, and then held his hands in prayer before pointing to the sky.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Here is the video from beIN sports, via ESPN.
- Read more:
- Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California
- The sports world is reacting to the sudden and tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant’s last public appearance was at an NBA game with his daughter Gigi
- LeBron James reflected on his relationship with Kobe Bryant and how the late NBA legend inspired him just days before Bryant’s death