Video shows how casually Patrick Mahomes called the game-changing play of the Super Bowl, and it all happened thanks to a 49ers challenge

caption Patrick Mahomes was the hero of Kansas City’s Super Bowl win, and thanks to NFL Films, we now have an inside look at how he sparked the comeback. source Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of Super Bowl LIV after leading the Chiefs’ dramatic fourth quarter comeback.

Mahomes sparked the Chiefs’ late rally with a big throw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a play the team calls “Wasp.”

A new video from NFL Films shows Mahomes asking offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for a chance to take a shot on the play moments before his game-changing throw.

The Chiefs would go on to score a touchdown on the drive, as well as two more late in the game to lift to Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes once again proved himself the king of NFL comebacks on Sunday, erasing a 10-point deficit for the Chiefs in the final minutes of Super Bowl LIV, bringing Kansas City its first championship in 50 years.

In the wake of their victory, the Chiefs comeback felt foretold – it was their third consecutive playoff game erasing a double-digit deficit – but in the waning minutes of the game, Kansas City was desperate for a spark.

Trailing 20-10 with just seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs faced 15 yards on a third down from their own 35-yard line. With their backs against the wall, the Chiefs dialed up a deep pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who found a gap in the 49ers coverage and was able to sneak under Mahomes’ bomb for a 44-yard gain.

After the game, Peter King reported that it had been Mahomes who called for the play, which the team referred to as “Wasp,” in their moment of desperation.

On Thursday, a video from NFL Films gave fans an inside look at just how the moment came to be.

A mic’d up Mahomes can be heard talking his teammates up despite their difficult circumstances, making a point to go over to Hill and make sure he’s still ready to win.

Crucially, on the play before Hill’s big completion, the 49ers threw the challenge flag on a catch that had been ruled complete on the field. It was a challenge that San Francisco head coach Shanahan had to make – it was a clear incompletion, and had the play stood, the Chiefs would be left with first-and-10 rather than third-and-15.

But while Shanahan made the right decision, the challenge also gave Mahomes the chance to get over to the sideline and request the play that would change the game. “Do we have time to run Wasp?” Mahomes asked offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, wondering if the offensive line would hold long enough for the play to develop.

Wasp involved Hill making a double-move towards the sideline after the defense has been baited into the center of the field by other routes – Mahomes would need to sit in the pocket for close to four seconds before Hill was running towards open space. With the 49ers powerful front four, it was a risk, but one that the Chiefs ultimately decided was worth taking.

Mahomes got his call, connected with Hill, and would lead the Chiefs to a touchdown just four plays later.

Watch NFL Films’ entire breakdown of the dramatic sequence below.

Fly like a butterfly, sting like a Wasp. @PatrickMahomes believed in himself, this play call, and the @Cheetah on the #SBLIV's Turning Point. @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/xTTU7AL6OQ — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 6, 2020

From there, Mahomes caught fire, leading the Chiefs on two more touchdown drives to close the game and win the first Super Bowl of his young career.

With his talent and confidence, there’s a good chance it won’t be his last.

