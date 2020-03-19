A person was filmed walking around in a T-Rex costume on the streets of Spain during the coronavirus lockdown

caption Murcia’s police tweeted a clip of the exchange set to the “Jurassic Park” theme song. source Murcia Police

Spain is in a state of emergency lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic as it is the second-worst affected country in Europe behind Italy.

With citizens confined to their homes, one person was caught on camera walking around the empty streets in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Although it’s unclear who shot the clip, the footage was posted on Twitter by local police in Murcia, Spain, who set it to the “Jurassic Park” theme tune.

Murcia police advised in the tweet’s caption: “In the current state of emergency, pets are allowed to be walked by one person to do their business, always on short walks. This doesn’t apply to anyone with a T-Rex complex.”

Spain is one of the worst affected countries outside of China and is second only to Italy in Europe as it stands. The Spanish government declared a national state of emergency on Friday, which includes the power to confine people.

With citizens forced to stay in their homes for most of the day, one person who stepped out dressed as a T-Rex got stopped by police and the exchange was thankfully caught on camera.

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades. El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

In the comment thread below, some Twitter users posted more videos of people in T-Rex costumes on empty streets, but it is unclear whether they are the same person in each clip.

One replied with footage of a T-Rex leaving their house to put the trash into a bin before running back down the deserted street.

Whether boredom has got the better of people or they’re trying to spark a little humor during the pandemic, people in T-Rex costumes doing any kind of activity is always funny.

Ruqayyah Moynihan contributed to this report.

