Kobe Bryant honored by Raptors and Spurs as they let 24-second shot clock run out at the start of their game

caption Chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” rang through the arena as the Spurs and Raptors honored the Lakers legend. source Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The NBA world mourned the loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash.

The Raptors and Spurs honored Bryant’s passing on Sunday, letting the 24-second shot clock run out to start their game after the opening tip.

After initial speculation that the league might cancel the games set to tip-off on Sunday, the NBA moved forward with things as scheduled. With players and fans still with heavy hearts in the wake of the sudden, tragic news, tributes to Bryant poured in from across the world.

After winning the opening tip of Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Toronto Raptors let the 24-second shot clock run out to start the game in honor of Kobe, who wore no. 24 through the latter half of his career with the Lakers.

As the clock ran out, fans in San Antonio chanted Kobe’s name.

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors-Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/thmt9ZU1Ra — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

When the Spurs took possession after the shot-clock violation, they did the same.

Raptors and Spurs dribble out the 24. pic.twitter.com/Qaz4Q7ux33 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 26, 2020

The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers took part in a similar tribute, first letting the 24-second clock run out, and then taking an eight-second violation to pay tribute to both of the numbers Kobe wore during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

The Grizzlies and Suns followed suit.

A powerful moment in honor of Kobe. After the Grizzlies took a 24-second violation to begin the game, the Suns took an 8-second violation. Devin Booker was moved to tears. pic.twitter.com/YikW0sY4rr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s tragic death comes just a day after he had been passed by LeBron James for third place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant wrote on Twitter, in congratulations to James’ accomplishment. “Much respect my brother #33644.”

He was 41 years old.

