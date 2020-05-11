New video shows Ahmaud Arbery stopping briefly at a construction site before his shooting death

caption Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones (L) and sister, Jasmine Arbery, comfort one another at Sidney Lanier Park on May 9, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A recently released surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery visiting a construction site before he was shot and killed on Feb. 23.

The video, shared by CNN, shows Arbery walking onto the property of a home that was under construction, looking around briefly and leaving. He doesn’t appear to have touched or taken anything from the site.

Law enforcement told CNN they had the video before they arrested Travis and Gregory McMichael.

Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was shot dead while unarmed and on a jog in February, briefly visited a construction site before he was shot and killed in February, a surveillance video obtained by CNN shows.

The video depicts Arbery, who is dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, walking into a home that was under construction, looking around briefly, and then leaving. It doesn’t appear that he touched or took anything while on-site.

Arbery’s case garnered national attention last week after another video from February 23 surfaced.

In that one, which was filmed by the McMichael’s neighbor William Bryan, one of the men, Travis McMichael, is seen getting out of the truck and approaching Arbery while brandishing a shotgun. After a brief struggle, McMichael shoots Arbery, who can be seen in the video stumbling to his death.

Last week, after more than two months, McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, – a former police officer and DA investigator – were arrested in connection with the shooting death.

On the day of the shooting, Gregory McMichael told the responding officer, J. Brandeberry, that Arbery caught their attention because he resembled a man accused of a rash of residential break-ins. He said they decided to grab their guns and chase him, according to a Glynn County police report.

However, The Brunswick News reported that only one burglary was reported in the area from the start of 2020 to the day Arbery died. The sole item stolen was a gun from Travis McMichael’s unlocked pickup truck.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which took over the Arbery case after two local district attorneys recused themselves over conflicts of interest, told CNN and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the surveillance videos from the day of the shooting are a part of the case file and had been reviewed prior to the McMichaels’ arrests.

Attorneys for Arbery’s family said in a statement to the Journal-Constitution that the surveillance videos from the construction site prove that the young man had done nothing wrong prior to his death.

“Ahmaud Arbery did not take part in any felony, had no illegal substances in his system, was not armed, yet was shot three times with a shotgun at close range,” the statement said. “He remained for a brief period of time and was not instructed by anyone to leave but rather left on his own accord to continue his jog. Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law.”