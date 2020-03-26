Steph Curry interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic — here are 5 takeaways from their conversation

caption Dr. Anthony Fauci gave sports fans some important updates while speaking with Stephen Curry over Instagram Live. source @stephencurry30 / Instagram

Dr. Anthony Fauci joined Warriors superstar Stephen Curry for an Instagram Live Q&A regarding the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Curry asked questions he’d gotten from people about COVID-19, and Fauci helped to educate the audience about how the US is doing and what steps could help mitigate the coronavirus’ spread.

Fauci emphasized the need to bring down the trajectory of the country’s epidemic curve before life can get back to normal. He added that thanks to an uptick in testing, the country may be heading in the right direction.

Stephen Curry spent his Thursday trying to help the public get important information about the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the NBA season to a halt and put nearly half of the US under lockdown.

During a Q&A session on Instagram Live on Thursday, Curry spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and one of the most trusted voices in the country with regard to the virus.

Curry and Fauci talked about how people can best protect themselves and others, the possibility of a vaccine in the future, and the importance of getting reliable information about the evolving outbreak.

It was a successful use of Curry’s platform, holding steady at roughly 50,000 viewers throughout the broadcast and earning praise from the likes of Justin Bieber and former President Barack Obama.

Here are five key points that Fauci and Curry emphasized in their conversation.

1. COVID-19 shares some similarities with the common flu, but it’s much more transferable and much more dangerous.

The first question Curry asked Fauci was to break down the differences between the flu and COVID-19.

Fauci said that while the two share some similarities, COVID-19 is more serious because it spreads faster and is more deadly.

While the mortality rate for the common flu is roughly 0.1%, Fauci explained that COVID-19 was at least 10 times more serious, which is why drastic action is necessary.

2. Older people face a higher risk of serious coronavirus cases and death, but it’s important for young people to be responsible and adhere to social-distancing rules to keep everyone safe.

Fauci said older people, especially those with underlying health conditions, are more likely to face serious health consequences as a result of the virus. But he stressed that just because young people are less at-risk of life-threatening complications, that doesn’t mean they are immune.

Fauci said that young people still need to take their their response to the coronavirus seriously, not only to protect themselves, but to help ensure that they do not unknowingly spread the disease to a loved one who may be more susceptible to the virus.

“That’s what we’ve got to be careful of,” Fauci said.

3. Life will get back to normal, but before that can happen, we need to see the curve of new cases begin to come down.

Curry said one common question he has gotten is when we can all begin to work our way back towards normalcy.

Fauci said that has less to do with an exact period of time and more to do with our response to the virus.

“You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down,” Fauci said.

“We can start thinking about getting back to some degree of normality when the country as a whole starts to turn that corner and start coming down,” Fauci said. “Then you can pinpoint cases much more easily, rather than getting overwhelmed by cases, which is happening in New York City.”

4. If you are feelings symptoms but aren’t facing an emergency situation, stay at home and contact your healthcare provider.

Fauci emphasized that if you or someone in your home experiences symptoms of COVID-19, it was vital that they not rush to an emergency room unless things are truly dire.

“If someone starts having symptoms, the first thing you do is stay at home. Don’t go to an emergency room, because then you might be infecting others,” Fauci said. “Get on the phone with a nurse, physician, or healthcare provider, get instructions from them what to do, and if available, you can get a test. But the critical issue is don’t flood the emergency rooms. Stay at home. If you’re really seriously ill, you’ve got to go quickly there, but if you just have aches, pains, and a fever, stay where you are and contact your physician.”

5. Don’t panic, but do take the coronavirus seriously.

To close out their conversation, Curry asked Fauci what he sees as the biggest piece of misinformation about the virus, and what he’d like the public to understand better.

Fauci said people should stop looking at the coronavirus from either extreme – they shouldn’t panic, but they also shouldn’t dismiss the virus’ threat.

“This dichotomy between people that are frightened to death and people who don’t even believe it, and think it’s something trivial,” Fauci said. “I’d like to get the people in the country to realize that we’re dealing with a serious problem. It’s modified our lives. It’s not convenient to lock yourself in. It’s not convenient for you not to be playing basketball. But we’re going through a period of time now, where we’re going to, as a country, pull together. Don’t get frightened. Don’t get intimidated.”

He added: “I want to get rid of that misconception that there are extremes – either ‘the world is going to end’ or ‘we don’t want to do anything.’ It isn’t that. It’s somewhere in the middle.”

You can watch Curry’s entire conversation with Fauci below.