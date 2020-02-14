Watch Steven Adams hit the most casual three-quarter-court buzzer-beater in NBA history

caption It turns out the improbable shot — which Steven Adams celebrated with a shimmy — was the big man’s first career made three-pointer. source Bleacher Report/Twitter

Steven Adams hit the most casual buzzer-beater in NBA history against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man heaved a one-handed, three-quarter court shot to beat the first-half buzzer and put his team up by eight heading into the locker room.

Adams celebrated the improbable shot – the first three-pointer in his seven-year NBA career – by holding his follow through and shimmying as the ball fell through the net.

The 26-year-old New Zealander finished the night with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Oklahoma City’s 123-118 victory over Zion Williamson and company.

Steven Adams is one of the more serious stars in the NBA, but even he couldn’t stop himself from hitting the shimmy after draining the most casual buzzer-beater in league history.

With the clock winding down on the first half and his team up by five on the new-look New Orleans Pelicans, the Oklahoma City Thunder center chucked up a one-handed football-style heave at the basket from multiple feet behind the Pelicans logo at center court.

He held his follow-through as the buzzer sounded and, as the ball fell through the net, the ordinarily reserved big man broke out a wide-armed shimmy in celebration.

Steven Adams drilled a one-handed half court buzzer-beater before the half and then hit the shimmy. What a legend ???? (➡️ @Kia) pic.twitter.com/VlqdQCeSF8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2020

As it turns out, the wild shot was Adams’ first three-pointer in his seven-year NBA career.

And even though Adams seemed calm, cool, and collected throughout the big-time play, the 26-year-old New Zealander admitted that he was really, really pumped after hitting his first shot from range.

“We had a competition yesterday, half-court shots amongst the lads,” Adams said postgame. “I ended up winning that one because I did the exact same shot. I don’t know. It just managed to go in today. As you could tell, I was hyped. After the shot went in, I kind of blacked out.”

Adams recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds against Zion Williamson and company. And despite the rookie superstar’s 32-point, six-rebound effort, the Thunder came away with a 123-118 victory and Adams finished with a perfect night from beyond the arc.

Here’s the unbelievable Hail Mary, one more time, for good measure: